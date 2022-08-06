Stay Cool and Save with These Customer-Loved Tower Fans, All on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Just because June and July have passed, that doesn't mean it's too late to buy a powerful fan to help you combat the summer heat that is still to come. August is sure to bring its fair share of hot days, as will September before we start to transition into fall weather.

If you're still looking for the right device to help you achieve a cooler, more comfortable home, there are plenty of highly-rated tower fans from Dreo on sale at Amazon right now. Best of all, these four discounted models are all under $85.

Tower Fans on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The 36-inch tall Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, which has more than 3,300 perfect ratings from shoppers, is the smallest fan on this list. The now-$63 model is fast to cool, with a maximum speed of 24 feet per second. With its eight-hour timer feature, remote control, four-speed settings, and quiet operation, the tower fan packs convenience and efficiency into a sleek and compact design. One customer noted that "it is easy to assemble, easy to use, and is so, so quiet," while another commented on its durability, sharing that the fan "has been knocked over about twice and still works great."

The Dreo Tower Fan for Bedroom stands a bit taller at 42 inches. It has six different speed settings, with its max speed of 24 feet per second providing adequate cooling coverage. One customer praised its efficiency and wrote, "the fan gets cold enough that it makes me too cold — which is great!" It also has four different modes, including a sleep mode that dims the LED display and initiates a quieter operation for distraction-free sleep.

Another 42-inch tall option with six speeds is the Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan. It has racked up more than 12,600 five-star ratings, along with praise from many Amazon shoppers for its "sleek" design and impressive power at its highest speed. It also has the same max speed, bladeless design, quiet operation, and 12-hour timer as the Dreo Tower Fan for Bedroom. The two, however, have different LED displays. Both are easy to read and use, and both will dim on sleep mode, so which display you favor is a matter of personal preference.

Then there's the 40-inch tall Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan 9, which is on sale for $70 and has four different speed settings along with a remote control. The LED display is located on the top of this fan, which differs from the other fans, which have LED displays on the front of the cooling devices. Compared to the other models, this one's slightly louder. The other three produce about 34-48 decibels of noise, while this model produces about 40-48 decibels of noise. However, it's still earned more than 10,000 five-star ratings, with many customers still complimenting its overall quietness and cooling power. A five-star reviewer noted, "this little tower fan has some serious kick to it."

You really can't go wrong with any of these Dreo tower fans that will keep your home cool for the rest of the hot days ahead. Pick one up while all of these models are still on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, 62.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dreo Tower Fan for Bedroom, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan 9, $69.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

