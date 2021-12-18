This $50 Oscillating Space Heater Warms Up Rooms 'Within a Split Second of Turning It On'
There are times when your heater just can't warm an entire space like it should, leaving you with the chills. Sure, you could throw on sweaters and blankets to stay warm, but if you have a portable heater, there's no need. To truly customize the temperature in your home, consider this affordable personal ceramic space heater from Dreo.
Whether using the electric heater as a main source of heat or a supplementary one, shoppers confirm it pushes out more hot air than others. On its lowest mode, it uses 1,000 watts of power, but if you want to take it up a notch, go with the highest (and hottest) mode that uses 1,500 watts. One reviewer said the portable heater turned their freezing room "into a sauna" on this setting. Additionally, you can opt for the fan or eco-mode that turns on and off based on the room temperature.
What sets the small space heater apart from the others is that it actually pushes warm air into a wide radius of a room thanks to its oscillating design. Similar to a tower heater, this one quietly turns from one side to the other, providing a 70-degree area of warmth. That means you can place it right in front of you while you work from home or by the nightstand while you snooze. The choice is up to you!
The small but mighty space heater is also easy to control thanks to an LED panel on the top of the device. You can alter the heat setting and even see the exact temperature of air it's pushing out to prevent overheating.
Speaking of overheating, the Dreo appliance also comes with a timer that can turn the heater off automatically. Just program when you want it to turn off between one to 12 hours. Fiddling with the heater at 2 a.m.? That's a thing of the past. And because it only makes 40 decibels of sound, which reviewers compare to white noise, it just might lull you to sleep, too.
"The unit heats up fast and is super quiet," wrote one shopper. "It gets hot within a split second of turning on the unit. The build quality is exceptionally good and is safe to be around kids and pets." They also noted that it's quiet enough to leave on during work meetings and that the oscillating feature helps warm up larger spaces.
"I have been surprisingly impressed with this little beast. It kicks out heat really well, and I very much appreciate the lower and eco settings to tame the blast when you need a lighter touch," wrote another. "I also really appreciate the temperature settings, so that it will kick on when the temperature drops."
Stay warm this winter with the Dreo oscillating space heater that's just $50 on Amazon.
