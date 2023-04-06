This Tower Fan Blows 'Frigid Air' After Just a Few Minutes, and It's on Sale at Amazon

The weather outside is finally feeling warm — but it's not hot enough to require running the air conditioning all night long.

If you're still feeling warm inside, why not add a tower fan to your repertoire? The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan is on sale at Amazon, and it's sure to keep you cool with just the press of a button. Measuring 36 inches high, the tower fan pushes out plenty of cool air just minutes after it's turned on. Thanks to its 90-degree oscillation, the fan covers plenty of ground. You can choose from four settings (normal, natural, sleep, and auto) and four speeds.

Users can control the fan straight from the LED panel or via the included remote control — no getting off the couch required. Its compact design means it won't take up too much space, and the hidden handle at the back of the device allows you to pick it up and carry it wherever your heart desires. Plus, it has several built-in safety features, including pinch-proof grills, a fused plug, and circuit protection.

Amazon

Buy It! Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $62.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, with users noting that it blows "frigid air" just minutes after being turned on and it's "truly whisper quiet." One shopper said, "​​After weeks of use, it is a champ and my salvation from the evil hot flashes that plague me when the seasons change," while another joked: "The only problem with the fan is now everyone in the house wants one."

A third reviewer explained, "This fan is really effective, even on the lowest setting." They continued on, saying, "You can feel it from across the room, but it is also very quiet. We use it in our media room, so noise factor is important. We've never had to turn it higher than level one." They finished off by saying they "would definitely buy [it] again."

Head to Amazon to get the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan while it's on sale.

