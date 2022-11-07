Shoppers Are 'Shocked' at How Quickly This Best-Selling Electric Space Heater Warms Up Their Homes

It's almost that time of year again when cozying up indoors is the only option due to freezing cold temperatures outside. And there's only so much a pair of comfy slippers, wool socks, and a fluffy fleece can do to keep you warm.

If your house has a constant chill — or your office hasn't switched the heat on yet — and you're constantly shivering, an electric heater is a smart option for staying comfortable all winter long. And Amazon shoppers have found one they're calling a "must-have" for cold weather seasons.

The Dreo Electric Space Heater is full of power, as it can warm up large rooms quickly. The best-selling space heater is equipped with the brand's hyperamics technology and an oil radiator, so it's able to reach temperatures up to 95 degrees within minutes for instant warmth. A wireless remote control allows you to control the temperature of the device in one-degree increments, so you can keep your room precisely how warm you want it to be.

It's no wonder the $50 device has been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart this week, too.

And although it gets super hot, the electric heater is made with flame-retardant materials and multiple safety features, including tip-over protection, overheat protection, and a two-prong plug. It even automatically shuts off after 24 hours without interaction — or you can set a timer yourself for up to 12 hours.

Although you could place the electric heater right in front of your feet to keep your toes nice and toasty, you really don't have to thanks to its oscillating nature. The fan contains a brushless motor with nine blades to help evenly distribute the heat, warming entire rooms up to 200 square feet. The heater's 1,500-watt high power, spindle-shaped openings, and M-shaped heating fins provide 360 degrees of circulation to ensure the whole room feels warm.

Plus, the heater comes in at just 4.4 pounds, so it's lightweight and truly portable — just be sure you can plug it into a nearby socket using its 6-foot power cord. Whether you rest the heater on a tabletop or the floor, you're guaranteed to feel the warming effects. And it's fairly easy to clean, too; just remove the washable, detachable filter and wipe clean.

Shoppers have raved about how well the "powerful" heater with more than 6,300 five-star ratings works. "I was shocked at how well this little thing heats up a big room," one reviewer said. "This little thing puts out massive heat quickly."

Another shared that the device offers "incredibly hot heat" that feels like "holding your hand to a campfire five feet away." They added, "I have never owned a heater this good in my life." And if you're worried about the heater being noisy, an additional reviewer pointed out that "it's very quiet, even when oscillating."

If you run cold, don't think you have to suffer through any harsh winter temperatures. Add the Dreo Electric Space Heater (which also comes in white) to your cart like the hundreds of other shoppers this week for a warm and cozy winter — for real.

