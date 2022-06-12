This Now-$78 Tower Fan with Over 10,900 Five-Star Ratings Has One Feature That Makes It a 'Game-Changer'
There are few gadgets that'll keep you cool in the summer without running up your electric bill — but one tried-and-true option is a tower fan. Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan, and it's on sale for just $78 right now.
The top-rated tower fan uses a powerful motor to blast cool air by using six speed settings and three cooling modes, including normal, natural, and sleep options. You'll get a steady flow on the normal setting and an intermittent breeze on natural. However, on sleep mode, the fan will gradually decrease the airflow and turn the display light off to ensure a restful sleep.
Even on its highest setting, shoppers confirm that the bladeless fan is still "whisper quiet" due to its clever air duct design. The loudest it'll ever get is 48 decibels, which sounds as quiet as a conversation at home, so you can binge-watch shows or snooze without disturbances. It also has an LED display, allowing you to easily make adjustments. The control panel even shows the temperature in the room, acting like a smart thermostat.
But if you don't want to get up to change the speed level or mode, reach for its handy remote controller. Not all fans come with one, which is why several reviewers were jazzed that they could adjust it from the sofa or in bed. One person said having the remote controller is a "game-changer."
In addition to pushing out ample air, the tower fan is able to cool the entire room thanks to its oscillating design. This pick can turn both ways up to 90 degrees and blow a nice breeze so far, you'll be able to feel it up to 24 feet away. Yes, you read that right.
And because the fan will cool the room down, you'll love the intuitive auto mode that will automatically adjust based on the current temperature. Not only is this energy-efficient, but it's also cost-effective, too. Plus, it has a 12-hour timer, so you'll never have to wake up at night to power it down.
The popular tower fan is loved by thousands of Amazon shoppers, which is why it has earned more than 10,900 five-star ratings so far. "This fan beats all other round floor fans for noise and directed airflow," wrote one shopper who added that it "creates a cooling breeze 15-20 feet away on level 1."
Another person who lived most of their life in the south and is "hot natured" said, "When I plugged it in, there was immediate relief. I have heavy blackout curtains on my windows, and this fan moved them even from across the room." They love the fan so much, they are buying two more for their office and living room.
Instead of sitting in a pool of sweat, get the Dreo Cruiser Pro fan while it's on sale for $78 at Amazon.
