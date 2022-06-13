This Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan Has Over 10,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale Right Now
We're just reaching the start of summer, which means you will want to ensure your home is fully equipped to keep you cool. To save you from sweltering, pick up a "quiet and powerful" oscillating fan that Amazon shoppers are "highly recommending" — it's on sale right now.
The Dreo Tower Fan comes equipped with a powerful motor and unique air duct that reaches a velocity of 24 feet per second, which means the airflow is distributed around the room quickly. The air duct features a fluid mechanic design that's specially made to reduce noise without compromising wind strength. And because some days will be hotter than others, you can choose between six wind speeds, ranging from low to high.
While some fans out there only blow wind in one direction, this tower fan offers 90-degree oscillation, meaning that the cool air will reach your entire room. Because it is bladeless, the fan is totally safe to store in your living room or areas where children or pets may be hanging around, too.
Buy It! Dreo Tower Fan, $77.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
The bladeless tower fan has three modes — normal, natural, and sleep — which offer varying wind speeds. For instance, in sleep mode, the wind speed will gradually decrease throughout the night as temperatures cool down outside. You can also activate the tower fan's auto mode, and it will adjust the velocity of the wind it blows as temperatures fluctuate.
Another automatic function includes the 12-hour timer, which enables you to preset the fan to blow air when you want. Plus, the fan has a large LED display control panel and wireless remote control, making it easy to adjust settings from anywhere in your house.
It's no wonder the popular fan has more than 10,000 five-star ratings. One shopper called the tower fan a "life-changer" and a "must-have for hot summer months." Another five-star reviewer couldn't resist praising how the powerful fan doesn't add a ton of noise. "I am SO amazed at the strength of the breeze this creates!" they said, adding that the fan "is quiet enough for daily use and [does] not have it compete with the TV or phone calls."
Someone else called it the "best fan ever" thanks to its ability to actually make the air feel cooler, rather than simply blow hot air, and an additional shopper said they had to turn the fan down because they got "too chilly."
Take this as your sign to grab the Dreo Tower Fan while it's on sale before the heat really kicks in this summer.
- Amazon Just Made It Easy to Find Breezy Blouses You'll Constantly Reach for This Summer
- The White Sneakers Kate Middleton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and More Celebs Keep Wearing Are on Sale
- Neon Swimsuits Are Hot This Summer, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Customer-Loved Ones for Under $38
- This Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan Has Over 10,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale Right Now