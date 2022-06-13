This Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan Has Over 10,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale Right Now

It's no wonder the popular fan has more than 10,000 five-star ratings. One shopper called the tower fan a "life-changer" and a "must-have for hot summer months." Another five-star reviewer couldn't resist praising how the powerful fan doesn't add a ton of noise. "I am SO amazed at the strength of the breeze this creates!" they said, adding that the fan "is quiet enough for daily use and [does] not have it compete with the TV or phone calls."