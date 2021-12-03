Frigid Cold Has Nothing on This Tower Space Heater That Warms Rooms in Just 'Two Minutes' — and It's on Sale
Looking to warm up as you step inside after being out in the frigid cold? A space heater will do just the trick to thaw you out. And if you're in the market for an electric heater that'll increase the temperature within an entire room, consider the Dreo 24-Inch Tower Space Heater that's portable and quickly heats up. Right now, you can get what shoppers call the "perfect heater for winters" on sale during Amazon's Cyber Week.
You can experience the comfort and warmth in any room of your choosing with the Dreo electric heater. It has a clever handle design and weighs just under 7 pounds making it as portable as ever. But at this great price, you can choose to get more than one!
Its sleek appearance is not only easy on the eyes, but it's also extremely functional with a touchscreen LED control panel right on the device. With just a tap, you can customize the heating to your preferred temperature, or schedule it to warm up in 1-degree increments ranging from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
That precise temperature setting is definitely a big crowd-pleaser among Amazon shoppers. Bonus: The heater even comes with a remote controller, so you don't have to get out of bed to adjust the setting. And because it has an oscillating design and tall 24-inch build, the whole room will make you feel snuggly warm.
Even though the heater is pushing out consistent warm air, shoppers confirm that it is "amazingly quiet for the work it does." How quiet? Just 40 decibels, so you can use this while you work, binge watch, or sleep. The "quiet but powerful" space heater even has an auto-off feature and an eco mode that prevents it from working overtime (and saving you some money too). And considering that it "heats up the room almost immediately" after turning it on, you don't need to run it for hours beforehand. Truly, shoppers confirm the device "heats up an entire room in seriously like two minutes."
"I have purchased several space heaters over the years and this is the best ever!" wrote one Amazon shopper. "It heats up a room quickly and the remote is a bonus. I haven't turned on my furnace at all, and it is getting down in the thirties at night. I move it from room to room where I am spending the most time and it really puts out the heat."
"This heater is perfect for taking the chill off the room in the mornings — instead of turning on the whole house heat, this little heater makes the one room we're in comfortable, and does it quick!" wrote another who titled their review "perfect chill-killer." "The oscillation helps warm up the room in just a handful of minutes. Plus, the heater is fairly quiet and takes up almost zero space."
Feel comfortably warm when the temperature drops outside with the Dreo space heater that's 15 percent off during Cyber Week.
