This Handheld Power Scrubber Can Tackle the Toughest Stains, According to Amazon Shoppers

"This was my cleaning gift to myself, and let me say this: My old yellow 1970 tub hasn't been that clean since the '70s," wrote a reviewer. "I live in an area with a lot of iron in the ground and water, so we get a lot of staining in our tubs and toilet. This little powerhouse scrubbed it off in minutes. It took a half an hour job and turned it into a 10 minute job, including the shower walls! Never going back to a regular scrub brush again."