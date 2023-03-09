This Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Say Is the 'Greatest Home Tool on Earth' Is $50 Off Today

“I tried the Dreamtech and it was incredible, so I returned the Dyson”

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 9, 2023 05:00 AM

Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Whether you're sick and tired of plugging your vacuum cleaner into the wall or are simply in need of a new device, Amazon has plenty of options to choose from.

And right now, we're eyeing the Dreametech P10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale. The vacuum cleaner can hit suction speeds as high as 22,000 pascals, effectively picking up dirt, pet dander, and hair with ease. Switch from three modes while you work on hard floors, carpets, stairs, and car interiors. Thanks to the V-shape brush, the vacuum can pick up fine dust that's been embedded into the floor, plus hair won't wrap around the roller. And once it's fully charged, it can operate for up to 60 minutes at a time.

Complete with a five-layer filtration system, the vacuum cleaner traps up to 99.89 percent of particles like dust and other allergens, making it easier to breathe indoors. It also comes with a slew of attachments, allowing you to transition the vacuum into a handheld device. For instance, pop on the crevice nozzle to clean in between cushions or opt for the mini two-in-one brush to clean carpeted stairs.

Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Dreametech P10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $289.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users calling it the "greatest home tool on Earth" and noting that it's "better than Dyson." One shopper wrote, "I tried the Dreamtech and it was incredible, so I returned the Dyson," while another said: "I can do the floors and the ceiling fans, nooks and crannies, and all the in-between."

A third shopper said, "This vacuum is so much better than the Dyson version that I had replaced three times," adding that they appreciate the "suction" and "maneuverability," highlighting that the battery life is "the best part." They wrote: "When I used my Dyson, I couldn't get through my entire whole main level of the house without it dying. This baby runs forever."

Head to Amazon to get the Dreametech P10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's $50 off.

