This 'Brilliant' Robot Vacuum Also Doubles as a Mop — and It's $130 Off at Amazon
Although using a cordless vacuum is certainly an easy way to get the house clean, there's nothing quite like the freedom of setting a robot vacuum loose. And while a robotic vacuum can get pricey, you don't have to spend a lot of money to find a powerful one.
Start with the Dreametech D9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, which, as the name suggests, doubles as both a vacuum and a mop. The device can hit suction speeds up to 4,000 pascals, easily picking up dirt deep within carpets and scattered across the floor. It's designed with four levels of suction power, which can be adjusted via the app. Thanks to smart software, the robot vacuum can map your entire space, creating more efficient routes while it cleans.
The robot vacuum is super quiet, so it won't disturb you while it works. It's accompanied by a 570-milliliter dust cup and 270-milliliter water tank, giving you plenty of time before you have to empty or refill. The robot vacuum can run for up to 150 minutes at a time before it automatically heads back to its charging dock. Plus, if you connect it to an Echo Dot (which is currently on sale!), you can control the vacuum with just the sound of your voice.
Buy It! Dreametech D9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $369.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this handy robot vacuum, calling it "by far the best" device and even enthusing that it's "brilliant." One reviewer loves that it "picks up everything on the floor," while another stated that "it keeps the floor swept and looking so nice."
One five-star reviewer shared: "My floors have never looked cleaner." They explained that "it gets under the beds and other places I could not reach before." Plus, they added: "I now have plenty of time to attend to other house chores while my assistant attends to the vacuuming."
Head to Amazon to get the Dreametech D9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's $130 off.
