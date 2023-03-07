This Robot Vacuum That Also Functions as a Mop and Leaves Floors 'Spotless' Is on Sale at Amazon

While handheld and cordless vacuum cleaners have their perks, you can't beat the freedom of setting a robot vacuum, then promptly kicking back while it gets to work. Now imagine if that robot vacuum could also give your floors a wash…

No, it's not too good to be true. The Dreametech D10 Plus Vacuum and Mop promises 45 days of hands-free cleaning, meaning minimal elbow grease from you. The best part? It's on sale at Amazon right now.

As a vacuum, the robot boasts four suction modes with a mass pressure of 4,000 pascals. It's also self-emptying — it will empty accumulated dust, dirt, and dander in the 2.5-liter dust bag at its charging station. All you have to do is dump the bag any time it gets too full. As a mop, it features a 1.5-milliliter water tank and three wash modes that allow you to adjust your water usage and mop dampness to your desired clean.

The cleaning device also has an impressive 150-minute runtime, so you can let it roam free for hours before it starts to wind down. When its power is low, the robot automatically goes back to its charging station, and then picks up where it left off.

Amazon

Buy It! Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop, $349.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

According to the brand, the device utilizes LiDAR laser navigation for rapid map-building and route-learning, so you can trust that your little buddy knows its way around. However, you can control everything — from its cleaning modes to its navigation — via the Dreametech app or through an Amazon Echo Dot since the robot is conveniently compatible with Alexa voice commands. Simply connect the Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop to WiFi and it's ready to work.

With all of its handy bells and whistles, it's no wonder this gadget has garnered over 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, including one review that said the robot vacuum and mop was an "unbeatable value with serious cleaning capabilities." Another shopper raved that the vacuum had "excellent suction," especially when it came to cleaning underneath their bed and sofas, while an additional user called the mopping mode a "dream" and said it left their floors "spotless."

Tons of shoppers were blown away by the robot's impressive navigation skills, including one reviewer who wrote: "I have a lot of furniture and obstacles in my living room, so I was skeptical that a robot could navigate the room to clean it well… I couldn't believe how accurate the map of my living room was after first use [of the Dreametech D10 Plus]."

Act fast and grab the Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's on sale at Amazon. Just be sure to check the coupon box before checkout to receive the $50 discount.

And if you're looking for something more affordable, you can opt for the Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop under the same listing, which is on sale for $100 off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.