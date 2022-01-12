Shoppers Say This Under-the-Radar Stick Vacuum Works Better Than a Dyson — and It's on Sale
Homeowners know all too well how important a powerful vacuum cleaner is to pick up after messy kids and shedding pets. Your vacuum should efficiently clean dust, dirt, and hair with ease, but it should also be comfortable to maneuver on all floor types and around furniture. If you need to replace your overworked vacuum, consider grabbing the Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that shoppers say is "simply a better vacuum" when compared to a Dyson.
If you are unfamiliar with the under-the-radar brand, Dreametech has a variety of cordless stick vacuums and robot vacuum cleaners with hundreds of five-star ratings. And right now, you can shop the Dreametech T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum on sale for $105 off, bringing the cost down to $255.
The cordless vacuum is equipped with a five-stage HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter) that grabs 99.97 percent of small dust particles on your floors. It comes with three powerful suction modes that adjust to your cleaning needs, and the battery runs up to 60 minutes depending on the speed you select. And if the battery runs out before the job gets done, the vacuum comes with another battery you can easily swap out while the first one is charging.
The device works on all floor types, and easily converts into a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery and car interiors. And the crevice tool and extension rod helps you clean hard to reach spots like corners, baseboards, and curtains. Unlike the cordless Dyson models, the vacuum locks the selected suction power in place, so you don't need to hold the power button down as you vacuum.
Shoppers love the vacuum because it's lightweight, easy to move, and operates quietly, not to mention its strong suction and three power settings. One shopper even called it a "life saver" for cleaning pet hair.
"This vacuum is just as good, if not better than the Dyson I had previously," one shopper said. "I love the three adjustable speed settings — makes it super easy to transition between different floor types. Also has a locking button so you don't have to hold down the trigger to operate if you don't want to. Amazing! [I] recommend [it] to all of my friends and family!"
"I am so in love with this little vacuum! It has great suction, easy to use, easy to wall mount, easy to empty," said another reviewer who also added, "It's amazing for cleaning our hardwood floors."
Head to Amazon to shop the cordless stick vacuum hundreds of shoppers love on sale for 29 percent off.
