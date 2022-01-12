Shoppers Say This Under-the-Radar Stick Vacuum Works Better Than a Dyson — and It's on Sale

The cordless vacuum is equipped with a five-stage HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter) that grabs 99.97 percent of small dust particles on your floors. It comes with three powerful suction modes that adjust to your cleaning needs, and the battery runs up to 60 minutes depending on the speed you select. And if the battery runs out before the job gets done, the vacuum comes with another battery you can easily swap out while the first one is charging.