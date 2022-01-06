Shoppers Love These 'Amazingly Soft' Sheets So Much, They're Buying Them in Multiples — and They're on Sale

"The best sheets ever," another user said. "They fit my queen-size mattress and topper like a glove. They have those extra support straps on them so they actually stay in place. I have a topper and the only thing stopping it from sliding off the bed is my sheet, so it needs to be sturdy. With regular sheets I was constantly having to fix and slide my bed back and straighten the topper. Not since I have been using these have I had to make one adjustment. Everything stays in place perfectly."