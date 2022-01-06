Shoppers Love These 'Amazingly Soft' Sheets So Much, They're Buying Them in Multiples — and They're on Sale
Finding a set of soft, comfortable bed sheets can often prove tricky — especially since there are so many to choose from. Rather than spend hours and hours researching, consider the Dreamcare 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, which thousands of Amazon shoppers love. And as a bonus, the set is on sale right now, with prices as low as $20.
The bed linens are spun from 100 percent brushed microfiber polyester, creating a super soft sheet that's both wrinkle- and fade-resistant. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and breathable, making them ideal for all kinds of sleepers. To clean the set, simply wash and dry the sheets on a low temperature before throwing them back on the bed.
Each set comes with two pillowcases (note: the twin size comes with one), one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet with super deep pockets that can fit over mattresses up to 15 inches thick. The fitted sheet also has a secret pocket on the side that can store a handful of small items like a phone, remote control, or book. Shoppers can choose from a selection of both solid colors and patterns like burgundy, sand, black, and more, in sizes twin through California king.
More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, calling them "amazingly soft." One reviewer put it simply: "I will NEVER, EVER buy any other sheet set." Another said: "This set is so amazing, I am getting a set for each bed we have in the house."
Buy It! Dreamcare 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
"These sheets are awesome, especially for the price," another user said. "They are durable, comfortable, and I absolutely love the pocket on the side. Perfect for my phone! The best part, however, is the elastic that prevents the sheets from slipping off. So effective! The problem previously drove me nuts (my boyfriend sleeps like he's a tornado and always pulls sheets off the bed), but now they don't move at all." They added, "I just ordered another set of these sheets!"
"The best sheets ever," another user said. "They fit my queen-size mattress and topper like a glove. They have those extra support straps on them so they actually stay in place. I have a topper and the only thing stopping it from sliding off the bed is my sheet, so it needs to be sturdy. With regular sheets I was constantly having to fix and slide my bed back and straighten the topper. Not since I have been using these have I had to make one adjustment. Everything stays in place perfectly."
Head to Amazon and shop the Dreamcare 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set while this deal lasts.
