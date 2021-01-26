The newly minted Netflix star shares what every home decorator needs to know to nail the Studio McGee look

Dream Home Makeover’s Shea McGee Shares 4 Easy Design Tips Anyone Can Use Right Now

On Dream Home Makeover, designer Shea McGee tackles everything from one-room makeovers on a budget to new-build multimillion-dollar mansions. But there are a few rules, she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue, that apply to every single home — including yours! — and you don't need a Netflix-famous designer or a big budget to put them to use.

Keep reading for Shea's five foolproof decorating tips you can use right now.

Image zoom Credit: Lucy Call

Anchor Your Space with a Rug — Even If You Already Have Carpet

"Adding a rug to your living space or bedroom gives your furniture a place to 'live' and easily adds dimension and texture," says Shea. You don't even need wood floors, if you have a low pile carpet you can layer a rug for an extra cozy lived-in look."

Image zoom Credit: Getty

2. Use Shea's Favorite White Paint

"White Dove by Benjamin Moore is one of those white paints that you almost can't go wrong with. It looks stunning on cabinetry, trim, walls and even ceilings. It's a classic transitional paint that beautifies both modern and traditional spaces."

Image zoom Credit: Lucy Call

3. Curate Your Colors the Right Way

"Start by using your sofa color as a jumping-off point, and create a higher-end look by allowing colors to gently flow into each other. I love to use neutrals on the sofa because it's a big investment and weave in color and heavy textures through the pillows and throws. I find that about five colors is the sweet spot for a great textile palette in a room. "

Image zoom Credit: Lucy Call

4. Hang Art at Eye Level

"If a piece is hanging on its own wall, 60 inches from the center of the piece to the floor is usually the magic number. If you're styling it above a sofa or console, I usually place it about 6 inches above the furniture piece."

Image zoom Credit: Lucy Call

5. Make Your Home Feel Custom