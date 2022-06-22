Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The couple's show, Dream Home Makeover, will return to Netflix for season three on July 27

Syd and Shea McGee Design Dream House for Client Who Endured 'Near Death Experience': 'So Blessed'

Syd and Shea McGee are back to make more dreams come true!

The couple behind design firm Studio McGee are returning to Netflix on July 27, PEOPLE can confirm, with season three of their show Dream Home Makeover.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an exclusive clip, above, the parents of three are show off a finished project for two very special clients, Cindy and Rob.

After Rob was diagnosed with a heart condition and had a near-death experience, the couple learned "not to wait around for things to happen and to go after their dreams instead," he says. Part of that realization included deciding to create their dream home — complete with a show-stopping kitchen.

In the clip, Cindy admits that what the McGees did with the dining nook in their home was "unexpected" and says, "It's just so gorgeous."

Cindy says that though they already had a view of the ocean, "it never felt this good" until seeing the McGee's renovation to their space.

DREAM HOME MAKEOVER S3 (L to R) Shea McGee and Syd McGee in Dream Home Makeover S3 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"I feel so blessed that we were able to have you come and make our space so beautiful," Cindy says in the clip, speaking to McGees.

"You are just the best people and so inspiring, and so, it was a treat," Syd replies.

The Utah-based couple shot to Instagram fame in 2010, when Shea, an interior designer by trade, began sharing some of the home renovations she was undertaking on the platform and followers fell in love with her signature light-and-rustic interior style. Syd joined to handle the business side.

Together the pair turned Shea's passion into a design empire and Studio McGee was born.

In addition to their show, the two have launched a furniture line, a collaboration with Target and the New York Times bestseller Make Life Beautiful, which debuted on October 27, 2020.