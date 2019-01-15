Get in Bed with Reese Witherspoon! Draper James x Crate & Barrel Sheets and Pillows Are Here

Draper James is launching bedding!

On Tuesday, the brand, founded by Reese Witherspoon, announced the launch of a bedding collaboration with Crate & Barrel that features duvet covers, pillow shams and sheets. The Willow Collection is the latest in an ongoing collaboration that has so far included dining and entertaining essentials.

In true Witherspoon style, the line has plenty of Southern charm, with designs featuring a classic blue and white leaf pattern and trellis motifs.

“Say hello to the prettiest bedding you’ll love to tuck into every night,” Witherspoon writes on CrateandBarrel.com. “Sweet dreams, y’all.”

Prices range from $50 (for a set of two standard pillowcases) to $210 (for a king-sized sheet set), with many variations in between. A printed lumbar pillow costs $90, while a solid euro sham rings in at $70.

The Willow printed duvet cover goes for $200 for a king-sized bed, and features interior corner ties and pearlized buttons for a ladylike touch.

Witherspoon’s new bedding line is an extension of Draper James' collaboration with Crate & Barrel, and joins other products such as placemats, napkins and dinnerware sets, as well as sun hats and printed tote bags emblazoned with phrases like “Hello, Sugar.”

The collection is available to shop on both Draper James and Crate & Barrel‘s websites.