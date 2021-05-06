The candles are available in four scents: Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka and Good Thoughts

Drake Releases Candle Collection via Postmates — And Yes, You Have to Order Takeout to Get One

Drake just released four candles, but you'll have to order out to track them down.

The rapper, entrepreneur and burgeoning home fragrance connoisseur has partnered with Postmates for the latest release from his Better World Fragrance House.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In order to purchase one of the four candles announced on Thursday morning, fans can't simply line up or shop online. Instead, they'll need to place a minimum $50 takeout order on Postmates from one of Drake's favorite restaurants in New York City or Los Angeles and their food will be delivered with a Better World candle.

The offer runs from from Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9, while supplies last.

The Drizzy-approved eateries include NYC's STK Downtown and Midtown, Tao Uptown and Midtown, Lavo, Nobu Fifty Seven and Nobu Downtown. In L.A., order up from Nice Guy, Craig's, BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood or Santa Monica, Nobu LA or Malibu, Katana, TAO or Blue Ribbon Sushi.

drake candles Credit: Postmates

The release includes four scents: Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka and Good Thoughts, which the Canadian artist describes not so much with olfactory notes as with the vibes he hopes they evoke.

Sweeter Tings is described as "a fragrance that is nostalgic and addictive with the subtleties of comfort and goodness." Williamsburg sleepover, seemingly named for the Brooklyn neighborhood, is a "genderless" scent that evokes "the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights." It's also dubbed "seduction as a candle."

Muskoka, which shares a name with the lakefront vacation destination in Ontario, is "a woody fragrance" inspired by "the smoldering warmth of burning woods and golden embers." While Good Thoughts is "a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy."

Drake first revealed that he would be introducing a candle line in December and a limited run that included the same four scents was previously offered for $48 each via fashion retailer Revolve.

That release also included a fifth fragrance, Carby Musk, a "smooth musk fragrance" that "actually smells just like Drake" for $80. And what does Drake smell like? Amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet, according to the currently "sold out" product page.

He began teasing the line on social media back in June 2020, InStyle reports. He posted an Instagram Story of the four blue candles with handwritten gold branding and captioned it "@betterworldfragrances available soon."