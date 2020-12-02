The rapper first teased the line on Instagram back in June

Drake Has Launched a Line of Scented Candles — Including One That Smells Just Like Him

Drake is unveiling his latest side hustle: a line of scented candles.

The rapper, 34, will launch Better World Fragrance House, which includes five different scents. The company's website is just a landing page for now, but e-commerce site Revolve offered early access to the line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carby Musk, one of the five candles, is a "smooth musk fragrance” that "actually smells just like Drake," according to the candle's Revolve page. The $80 item also evokes amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet, the description claims, and is the personal fragrance that the Grammy winner wears in his everyday life.

Drake began teasing the line on social media back in June, InStyle reports. He posted an Instagram Story of the four blue candles with handwritten gold branding and captioned it "@betterworldfragrances available soon."

Image zoom Sweeter Tings

Carby Musk as well as the four other candles — Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka ($48) — are all currently sold out.

Sweeter Tings is "an addictive and nostalgic Oriental Gourmand fragrance with the subtleties of comfort and goodness," according to its description on Revolve. The candle has notes of bergamot, lemon peel, dark voodoo rose, warm cedarwood, and soft musks.

Image zoom Williamsburg Sleepover | Credit: Better World Fragrance House

Image zoom Good Thoughts | Credit: Better World Fragrance House

Meanwhile, Williamsburg Sleepover features notes of rose, lily of the valley, vetiver, amber, musk, patchouli and cedarwood and "captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights."

Good Thoughts is described as "a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy. It has notes of bergamot oil, clove buds, pimento berries and balsam fir oil, among others.

And finally, Muskoka, with notes of birch tar, fresh clove buds, cedarwood, sandalwood, and smoked leather accord, "emulates the smoldering warmth of burning woods, golden embers, and the feeling of being cozy by the fire."

Image zoom Muskoka | Credit: Better World Fragrance House

Revolve teased Drake's candle line back in October, sharing a photo of the "God's Plan" rapper on Instagram and writing, "in anticipation of @betterworldfragrancehouse launching this holiday season, we partnered with the @champagnepapi's fragrance house to give a limited sneak peek of these 5 ultra-luxe candles ✨⭐."

"@champagnepapi suggests playing the album that inspired this entire project the first time you light one," Revolve added in its caption.