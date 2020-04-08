Image zoom

Drake is letting his fans Toosie slide into his 50,000-square-foot Toronto mansion.

The rapper covers Architectural Digest‘s May issue, where he discusses the inspiration behind the massive structure and some of the most extravagant features of his sprawling pad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “modern Art Deco” house — designed by Ferris Rafauli, who referred to it as “the Embassy” — was a custom creation commissioned by Drake and built from the ground up with seemingly endless over-the-top amenities.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” the 33-year-old musician told AD. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

RELATED: WATCH: Drake Gives a Dance-Filled Tour of His Decadent Toronto Mansion in New Video

Image zoom

And strong it is — the mansion is constructed of limestone, bronze, and exotic woods, making it a “proper 19th-century limestone mansion,” according to Rafauli.

“This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do,” he added.

The home features an NBA regulation-size basketball court, basement pool, and roof terrace, some of which appear in his new “Toosie Slide” music video, which he made while complying with Canada’s recommended social distancing by never leaving his property.

Image zoom Jason Schmidt

Drake describes his home as “overwhelmingly high luxury,” as evidenced by his 3,200-square-foot master bedroom, 4,000 lb. black marble bathtub and two-story closet.

“The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed,” he said.

Image zoom

What is perhaps the most over-the-top item hangs in his “epic great room” — a chandelier with more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, making it the “second largest installation of its kind in the world,” according to AD.

The light is also a replica of a design used in the Metropolitan Opera in New York City in 1963.

The mansion also boasts a one-of-a-kind concert grand piano, an awards room, and a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Image zoom Jason Schmidt

RELATED: Drake Unveils Your Next TikTok Dance in Quarantine-Themed Video for ‘Toosie Slide’

“I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point,” Drake explained of his striking home.

Adding, “I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”

To see more photos, pick up the May issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.