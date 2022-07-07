This Portable Oscillating Fan Works So Well, Shoppers Call It a 'Mini AC,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Tired of night sweats? You don't need to spend big on an air conditioner to cool off. Amazon has tons of oscillating fans that are on sale — in fact, we found one that costs just $32 right now and feels like "a mini AC."
The Dr. Prepare Dual Tower Oscillating Fan uses two high-powered fans stacked on top of each other to provide cooling airflow throughout a small space. Its portable design is great for side tables, office desks, kitchen counters, and more. It offers three speeds and timers, and it can rotate 110 degrees to provide breeze to an even greater area.
The high-efficiency motor uses less energy than other types of fans while still putting out a strong wind that helps combat summer heat and air out stuffy spaces. Plus, it produces a bit of white noise that shoppers say is calming and not disruptive during sleep.
Buy It! Dr. Prepare Dual Tower Portable Oscillating Fan, $31.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
The tower fan that one reviewer called a "small but mighty little powerhouse" has more than 3,000 five-star ratings and is one of the cheaper oscillating fans on Amazon, many of which cost upwards of $75. Five-star reviewers have attested that its breeze is "as cool as an air conditioner," its noise is minimal, and its size makes it easy to relocate.
Keep in mind that this fan requires an outlet and doesn't have a remote control, so it should be placed in a convenient location where you can turn it off and on and change the settings as needed.
If you're in the market for a tower fan or considering a small AC unit, pick up this budget-friendly option instead that costs less money and uses less energy. The best part? It can arrive in as little as two days with an Amazon Prime membership.
