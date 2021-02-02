Multiple Shoppers Say This Space Heater Saved Them After Their Power Went Out — and It’s 56% Off

We may be in the throes of winter, but you shouldn't be shivering indoors. Whether your age-old radiator isn't adequately heating your apartment or you're looking for a back-up heater in case of a winter storm, you might need a space heater. And thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the Dr. Infrared Space Heater that's currently 56 percent off.
The mini, portable space heater may not look like much, but 7,597 five-star Amazon reviewers (one of whom wishes their "review was as good as this heater") are here to assure you it is. The heater uses an infrared quartz tube to deliver consistent and effective warmth for up to 12 hours through a 7-inch blower that reaches the corners of even large rooms. Despite the powerful blower, customers swear the device is quiet enough to run while you're sleeping.
If you're looking for serious heat, the Dr. Infrared Space Heater can reach up to 85 degrees to keep you snug — shoppers aren't calling it the "Energizer Bunny of space heaters" for nothing. The device also comes with a remote control so you can adjust the temperature from afar or use the automatic shut-off timer to turn off the heat after a certain period of time. With top-over protection and an overheating feature, you can also feel safe leaving the room while the heater is running.
According to multiple shoppers, one or two of the Dr. Infrared Space Heater may be able to heat your entire home, especially during unexpected power outages and oil shortages.
One reviewer with a "real world test update" says: "I ran out of heating oil, and it was -14-degrees outside! For two days I heated my 1300-square foot, 1974 vintage stick-built home with just two of these heaters and we were totally toasty, cozy warm."
Another calls it "the purchase of the year," writing: "I went through last year's New York City winter in my drafty, pre-war apartment wearing three layers at night. Not [this year]! This heater is small but it's really powerful."
While the main draw to this heater is its effectiveness, reviewers also love the stylish outer cabin design — and that it stays cool to the touch. Small apartment owners are even keeping the heater out in the warmer months and using it as a decorative footrest, coffee table, and side table.
Stay warm and toasty this winter with the Dr. Infrared Space Heater while it's 56 percent off.
