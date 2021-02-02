Multiple Shoppers Say This Space Heater Saved Them After Their Power Went Out — and It’s 56% Off

If you're looking for serious heat, the Dr. Infrared Space Heater can reach up to 85 degrees to keep you snug — shoppers aren't calling it the "Energizer Bunny of space heaters" for nothing. The device also comes with a remote control so you can adjust the temperature from afar or use the automatic shut-off timer to turn off the heat after a certain period of time. With top-over protection and an overheating feature, you can also feel safe leaving the room while the heater is running.