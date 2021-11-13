Even Pillow Snobs 'Absolutely Love' This Top-Rated Pillow Set — and It's 40% Off at Amazon

"I won't get into exactly what ratio of down/feather is inside the pillow (I have no idea), but I'll tell you what actually matters. My wife is obsessed with finding the perfect pillow; she buys the latest and greatest new tech in pillows every few months," one five-star reviewer shared. "I have used the same down pillow for 12 years and it's near flat. So I did my homework and purchased this pillow." They added, "When you lay on the pillow [it] slowly releases air until your head is cradled on top of the ample down, and it was blissful until my wife tried it. Now it's hers. I may have lost my outstanding pillow, but she has not complained about or expressed any interest in a new pillow since. Lucky for me I got the two pack!"