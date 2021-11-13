Even Pillow Snobs 'Absolutely Love' This Top-Rated Pillow Set — and It's 40% Off at Amazon
Getting a good night's sleep is easier said than done, but there are certainly a few things you can do to help guarantee a blissful slumber, whether that means upgrading to a set of buttery sheets or opting for a memory foam mattress. But if sleep all comes down to soft pillows, you're going to want to nab the Set of Two Downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillows which are currently 40 percent off at Amazon.
Each pillow is enshrouded with a 100 percent cotton cover and stuffed with wonderfully soft goose feathers. Thanks to the breathable double layered fabric, the feathers won't poke you in the middle of the night or shed after years of use. The pillows will arrive packed in a vacuum sealed bag, so just make sure to give them ample time to unfurl before using them.
All kinds of sleepers will feel comfortable using these pillows, whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. And they're plenty easy to wash: Just pop them into the washing machine on a cold cycle and tumble dry on low, or air dry them. Shoppers can choose from two sizes — queen and king — with prices starting at just $40.
Buy It! Set of Two Downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillows, $40.19 with coupon (orig. $66.99); amazon.com
Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given these pillows a five-star rating, calling them "very supportive," with even pillow snobs admitting that they "absolutely love" them. One reviewer put it simply: "I sleep so much better now."
"I won't get into exactly what ratio of down/feather is inside the pillow (I have no idea), but I'll tell you what actually matters. My wife is obsessed with finding the perfect pillow; she buys the latest and greatest new tech in pillows every few months," one five-star reviewer shared. "I have used the same down pillow for 12 years and it's near flat. So I did my homework and purchased this pillow." They added, "When you lay on the pillow [it] slowly releases air until your head is cradled on top of the ample down, and it was blissful until my wife tried it. Now it's hers. I may have lost my outstanding pillow, but she has not complained about or expressed any interest in a new pillow since. Lucky for me I got the two pack!"
"I hate buying pillows as they never feel right and are expensive," another user said. "I needed some pillows for my second home, nothing special, so I got these. When they arrived, I couldn't believe how comfortable they were. Better than my pillows I paid three times as much for, and I had the best sleep in a long time. Well, I took them home with me to use on my home bed and will be buying another set for my other home."
Head to Amazon and shop the Downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillows for just $40 while this deal lasts.
