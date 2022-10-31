Lifestyle Home Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume "I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday,” Stause wrote on Instagram By Natalia Senanayake Natalia Senanayake Instagram Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 04:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Nazrin Photography Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip are trading places for Halloween this year! On Sunday, Stause shared a hilarious Instagram post showing off her costume with the Australian musician, and the results do not disappoint. The series of photos show Stause dressed in G Flip's signature grunge getup, meanwhile G Flip struts in heels and a tight dress to mimic their partner's usual style. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN😆😅🤣," Stause wrote in the caption. "We loved all the legends tagging us in your costumes so we decided to just go as each other 😆🤣 I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday." G Flip Reveals They Met Chrishell Stause on Halloween: 'We Were Both with Our Ex-Partners' Nazrin Photography The couple recreated a scene from G Flip's music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE," which starred the Selling Sunset realtor. In the first two photos of Stause's post, the pair are wearing the exact same outfit that their partner wore in the video. They also impersonated each other in a few video clips, with Stause belting out some lyrics as she pretends to be the Australian singer at the studio. In another video, G Flip rings the famous bell at The Oppenheim Group office, which is a common occurrence in their partner's reality show. Nazrin Photography Additional photos in the post show the singer posing in front of the office and cozying up to Stause on a couch like they did in the music video. Chrishell Stause Celebrates G Flip in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'One Magical Human' Stause and G Flip first met on Halloween in October 2021 while Stause was still dating ex Jason Oppenheim and G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, was also in a relationship. "We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip explained on the PEOPLE Everyday Podcast. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes." Chrishell Stause Is Living with Australian Singer G Flip, Says Source In May 2022, Stause confirmed the couple's romantic relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion special. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Stause said. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician."