Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip are trading places for Halloween this year!

On Sunday, Stause shared a hilarious Instagram post showing off her costume with the Australian musician, and the results do not disappoint. The series of photos show Stause dressed in G Flip's signature grunge getup, meanwhile G Flip struts in heels and a tight dress to mimic their partner's usual style.

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN😆😅🤣," Stause wrote in the caption. "We loved all the legends tagging us in your costumes so we decided to just go as each other 😆🤣 I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday."

Nazrin Photography

The couple recreated a scene from G Flip's music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE," which starred the Selling Sunset realtor. In the first two photos of Stause's post, the pair are wearing the exact same outfit that their partner wore in the video.

They also impersonated each other in a few video clips, with Stause belting out some lyrics as she pretends to be the Australian singer at the studio. In another video, G Flip rings the famous bell at The Oppenheim Group office, which is a common occurrence in their partner's reality show.

Nazrin Photography

Additional photos in the post show the singer posing in front of the office and cozying up to Stause on a couch like they did in the music video.

Stause and G Flip first met on Halloween in October 2021 while Stause was still dating ex Jason Oppenheim and G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, was also in a relationship.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip explained on the PEOPLE Everyday Podcast. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

In May 2022, Stause confirmed the couple's romantic relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion special. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Stause said. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician."