Dorm Room Must-Haves to Set Your College Scholar Up for Success
They'll be at the top of their class with these cool back-to-school picks
First Aid Kit
Every nick and scratch is covered with this 200-piece set that includes 150 adhesive bandages in various sizes and patterns, ointment, gauze and more.
Buy it! Excursion Kit, $40; getwelly.com
Personalized Key Chain
Keep the essentials (ID badge, keys and clip-on hand sanitizer!) together and in the right hands.
Buy it! Acrylic Keychain, $10; worthyandbadass.com
The New Loofah
An upgrade for that shower caddy! This tool, essentially an extra-long mesh washcloth, lathers like a loofah, exfoliates like a dry brush and lasts for ages.
Buy it! Body Exfoliator, $18; theluvscrub.com
Chic Sheets
Stock up on these affordable, colorful sets, available in all sizes, including the dorm-standard twin XL.
Buy it! Easy Care Sheets, $25; target.com
Dorm-Friendly Headboard
This easy-to-install board attaches to the wall — not the bed frame — with heavy-duty Velcro. A built-in outlet and two USB ports allow for easy charging.
Buy it! Studded Headboard, $189; dormify.com
3-in-1 Charger
Eliminate bedside cord chaos with this all-in-one charger that holds an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch.
Buy it! Elago Charging Hub, $25; urbanoutfitters.com
Mini Fridge
When the dining hall is closed, this colorful fridge (also available in baby blue and red) is clutch, with 2.5 cubic ft. of space for midnight snacks.
Buy it! Galanz Retro Fridge, $160; bestbuy.com
Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper
These adhesive sheets are the perfect way to personalize a temporary space without losing a security deposit.
Buy it! Removable Wallpaper, from $40; chasingpaper.com