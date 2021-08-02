Dorm Room Must-Haves to Set Your College Scholar Up for Success

They'll be at the top of their class with these cool back-to-school picks

By Mackenzie Schmidt and Jacorey Moon
August 02, 2021 12:00 PM

First Aid Kit

Every nick and scratch is covered with this 200-piece set that includes 150 adhesive bandages in various sizes and patterns, ointment, gauze and more. 

Buy it! Excursion Kit, $40; getwelly.com

Personalized Key Chain

Keep the essentials (ID badge, keys and clip-on hand sanitizer!) together and in the right hands.

Buy it! Acrylic Keychain, $10; worthyandbadass.com

The New Loofah

An upgrade for that shower caddy! This tool, essentially an extra-long mesh washcloth, lathers like a loofah, exfoliates like a dry brush and lasts for ages.

Buy it! Body Exfoliator, $18; theluvscrub.com

Chic Sheets

Stock up on these affordable, colorful sets, available in all sizes, including the dorm-standard twin XL.

Buy it! Easy Care Sheets, $25; target.com

Dorm-Friendly Headboard

This easy-to-install board attaches to the wall — not the bed frame — with heavy-duty Velcro. A built-in outlet and two USB ports allow for easy charging.

Buy it! Studded Headboard, $189; dormify.com

3-in-1 Charger

Eliminate bedside cord chaos with this all-in-one charger that holds an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch.

Buy it! Elago Charging Hub, $25; urbanoutfitters.com

Mini Fridge

When the dining hall is closed, this colorful fridge (also available in baby blue and red) is clutch, with 2.5 cubic ft. of space for midnight snacks.

Buy it! Galanz Retro Fridge, $160; bestbuy.com

Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

These adhesive sheets are the perfect way to personalize a temporary space without losing a security deposit.

Buy it! Removable Wallpaper, from $40; chasingpaper.com

