Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Pulled $8 Million Mansion Off Market Because It Was Robbed After Open House

Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK,” were trying to sell their Beverly Hills home when it was reportedly targeted by a robber who frequented open houses.

On Thursday night’s episode of Million Dollar Listing L.A., the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, an English businessman who also manages Boy George’s career, enlisted the help of realtors David Parnes and James Harris in selling their mansion, “Dawnridge,” after it had languished on the market for nearly six months with a price tag of $12.75 million. Parnes and Harris throw a broker’s open house to hopefully attract potential buyers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two weeks after the party, PK and Dorit’s home was allegedly burglarized, causing them to take it off the market.

RELATED: Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Attempt to Sell House on Million Dollar Listing After $4M Price Cut

Simon Berlyn

Following the party scene on the show, a message appeared on screen accompanied by police sirens. It read: “Two weeks later, PK & Dorit’s home was robbed. They pulled it off the market until further notice.”

Simon Berlyn

On Jan. 3, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they had made an arrest in the case, and Dorit and PK’s home wasn’t the only one the suspect hit.

Police say Benjamin Eitan Ackerman was taken into custody for allegedly stealing millions of dollars worth of designer goods and art from multiple Hollywood Hills homes over the past two years. His victims allegedly include Usher, Adam Lambert and Jason DeRulo, as well as the Kemsleys.

WATCH THIS: ‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Dropped Some Serious Cash on This Decadent Dessert

Ackerman, 32, was accused of targeting “high-end celebrity homes that were for sale,” police say, and he often posed as an interested buyer or real estate broker during open houses.

“People didn’t challenge him when he walked into their houses. When he showed up, he was dressed to the nines. He acted the part,” LAPD Detective Jared Timmons said of how police believed Ackerman was able to allegedly gain access.

Simon Berlyn

Law enforcement notes that among the 2,000+ items stolen were artwork, clothing, purses, jewelry, fine wine, shoes and electronics — all of which were allegedly discovered by the LAPD at Ackerman’s L.A. home and personal storage unit. As of Jan. 3, Ackerman had not been formally charged.

As of Jan. 15, the police were still trying to find the rightful owners of many of the high-priced items, and even created a website with the stolen merchandise in an attempt to help people claim their belongings.

Benjamin Eitan Ackerman LAPD

Dorit and PK have been struggling to sell their six-bedroom, seven-bath home, despite a recent price drop of $4 million, though they did get an offer at the party.

Parnes and Harris fielded an offer of $7.7 million, but it was too low for PK, who rejected it. The listing price before it was pulled from the market was $8.995 million.

RELATED: Champagne Doorbells! A Robot Toilet! See All of This and More Inside the Over-the-Top Homes of the Real Housewives

On Monday, Dorit and PK’s home was re-listed with another $1 million price drop to $7.995 million, according to Realtor.com. The new listing agent is Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates-Beverly Hills.