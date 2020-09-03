Doris Day's California Home Listed for $7.4M with Proceeds Benefiting Her Animal Foundation

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Doris Day Animal Foundation

Doris Day's home in Carmel Valley, California, is on the market, but her estate won't be keeping the profits!

The residence, where the beloved actress lived until her death in May 2019 at age 97, has been listed by Sotheby's International Realty for $7.4 million. All of the proceeds from the sale will go towards Day's animal charity she founded in 1978, the Doris Day Animal Foundation (DDAF).

The 12,400-square-foot property includes a two-floor main home, a guest house, three lofts, two caretaker units, and a caretaker’s office.

The property is also extremely pet-friendly, given there is an enclosed “cattery”, where Day kept a few of her felines, as well as a large dog-care area, complete with its own kitchen.

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

The main home, which lies on a knoll overlooking Carmel Valley and an adjacent golf club, includes three bedrooms, a kitchen with a dining area, a large living room with a Carmel stone fireplace, a library, and two offices.

Fans of The Doris Day Show will also notice that the spiral staircase from the iconic CBS sitcom lies inside Day's main home.

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

The property's one-bedroom guesthouse, located nearby, was painted to match the main home's aesthetic, while the entry gatehouse with two apartments is a bold red.

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

Overall, the estate state is secluded with lots of large live Oak trees and beautiful plantings. Given Day's love for gardening, it's no surprise that the landscape is filled with flowers, manicured lawns and gardens.

For added privacy, there's also a security fence with a gatehouse and gatekeeper.

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty

Day died on May 13, 2019 at her home. Her death came nearly two months after the actress celebrated her 97th birthday and shared a recent photo with PEOPLE.

Bob Bashara, Day's business manager and close friend, told PEOPLE that the star "died peacefully” after a fulfilling life working on films and TV shows.