Dorinda Medley Is Listing Her Berkshires Mansion on Airbnb: 'The Disneyland of Housewives' 

The RHONY alum's iconic Blue Stone Manor will be open for two one-night stays in late August, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal

If you're a longtime Real Housewives of New York fan, chances are you've laid eyes on Blue Stone Manor, the Massachusetts estate that Dorinda Medley calls her second home.

The Bravo alum, 56, hosted many extravagant affairs at the 11,000-square-foot mansion throughout her time on the show before announcing her departure in 2020. Now, for the first time ever, fans will have the chance to live like one of the Housewives — for a night, anyway — as Medley is listing Blue Stone Manor on Airbnb, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Two lucky groups of up to four people will win the chance to rent out the entire estate for a night in late August with open access to all it has to offer — from scouting out the infamous fish room to exploring the 18-acre grounds.

"Blue Stone Manor has become this urban legend, that's sort of like the Disneyland of Housewives," Medley tells PEOPLE of her Tudor-style retreat. "People know me for hosting, and I've made it so available on Instagram and on the show, so I think they're going to be very excited to see that it's real and functioning."

Medley says Airbnb came to her with the idea to rent out the estate when they learned that she would be traveling for most of August and September while on tour for her new book, Make It Nice, which comes out August 17.

Medley penned the tome, which is half memoir and half hosting guide, at Blue Stone Manor over the past year while quarantining there, making this a full-circle moment.

"I think after everything the world has gone through, just to have this experience up there, and not just see it on TV, but to touch it, feel it, know it, look at it — I really think people will have a great time," she says.

"Someone's going to be very lucky," she adds. "I love to make people feel like my home is their home."

Bookings for the two stays will open on the Airbnb website on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 12 pm ET. The two available nights will be Monday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 25, and will cost each group $100 per night.

If you're not one of the lucky few who get to stay at the iconic estate, you can also enter for the chance to attend an Airbnb virtual experience hosted by Medley, which will be streamed live from Blue Stone Manor. The experience will be named "Make It Nice and Boozy," and Medley will be doling out entertaining tips and teaching fans how to make two signature cocktails, including her famous dirty martini.