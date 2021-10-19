Dorinda Medley Says She Believes Late Husband Richard's Spirit Roams the Halls of Blue Stone Manor

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I think that if you are a good person, you will have good spirits in your life, and I think if you're a negative or a bad person, that attracts negative spirits," Medley — who has partnered with Amazon in time for Halloween — tells PEOPLE

Dorinda Medley Asks Alexa to Show her Who`s at Her Front Door Through Her Ring

Dorinda Medley is making it "nice and spooky" this Halloween season.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Amazon, and how she has integrated smart home technology from Alexa and Ring to revamp the Halloween decor at her iconic Blue Stone Manor, the 56-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum also spoke about ghostly visitors that she believes roam the halls of the historic Berkshires, Mass., estate.

"I think that if you are a good person, you will have good spirits in your life, and I think if you're a negative or a bad person, that attracts negative spirits," Medley tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Because I've suffered loss, I believe that people don't go away, they just transform into different energy. So I definitely think there's all kinds of good energy, blessed energy in this house."

Noting that she has "never once" felt "frightened" while living in her home, Medley continues, "Have I felt, like, the presence of [my late husband] Richard or the presence of maybe, you know, someone that I think loves me, a guard? ... Yes."

"Last night I actually was like, 'God, I kind of feel this guardian angel thing going on.' But that makes me happy," she adds. "Wouldn't it be sad if we just thought, this was it? You know?"

Richard Medley, Hannah Lynch, Dorinda Medley Credit: Shawn Ehlers/WireImage

Medley, who is known by Bravo fans for her elaborate Halloween celebrations over the years, is ringing in the spooky holiday with the help of Amazon and its line of smart home devices, which allow the reality star to use chilling voice-enabled features, smart lights and more to bring her horrifying decor to life.

"We needed it this year! I love Halloween because it's such a great way to express yourself, and people kind of count on me every year to do a different theme," she says. "I mean, the secret is I love Christmas — everybody knows I'm the Queen of Christmas — but I secretly adore Halloween. Like, I live for it."

Detailing that this year's celebrations will include a "Dracula-themed dinner party," where she will be dressed in "a very Daphne Guinness look," Medley notes that her Amazon Echo Show 10 will help bring her party plans to life.

"I've got an Echo Show 10 in the dining room so I can yell out things during the dinner party, like, 'Alexa play Dracula music,'" she explains. "You literally just set up an Alexa routine — which mine is 'Alexa, make it nice and spooky' — and before you know it, you have it done. I didn't think it would be so easy for someone of my age, but it honestly is."

Dorinda Medley Asks Alexa to Show her Who`s at Her Front Door Through Her Ring Credit: Michael Simon

"I love Halloween. I get into it fully — not only from the decorations — but the food, the dinner party, the dinnerwear, the dressing up, the music, the outdoor, the indoor, the animation," Medley says. "All you need to do is ask anybody."

Her love of the haunted holiday started when she was a little girl. Singling out her "Italian and Polish," background, the mother of one says, "That's what we do! We eat, we decorate, we make it nice, we welcome people. We want people to laugh and live and have fun. These are the moments, these holiday moments, where you do it for others. I love it!"

"But also," Medley adds, "it's all the heightened reaction of just having people see it all. You know? Who can't be happy when you walk into a house filled with Halloween decorations?"

Medley also chatted in more detail about her iconic home, including rumors that it will be the setting for the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff.

Playing coy, she says, "What would be better than to have a bunch of girls from all different franchises back at Blue Stone Manor filming?"

"If it's happening, I think it's gonna be great," she continues, adding that "the first mashup looks like it's gonna be great in Turks and Caicos."

And as for a return to RHONY, Medley says that she is open to coming back, though the decision to do so isn't up to her at the moment. "It was never my decision to go on pause, I wish I had that kind of power, but ... if I was asked back, I would definitely consider it," she tells PEOPLE.