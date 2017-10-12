Find out why the Don't Be Tardy star says the outrageous cost is "Money well spent"

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Admits She Spent $35,000 on a Couch: 'I Thought It was Pretty Stupid to Be Honest'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t scrimping on her seating.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, recently admitted to one of her biggest recent splurges, telling Entertainment Tonight that she spent a cool $35,000 on her sofa from RH Modern.

“I thought it was pretty stupid to be honest with you,” she says, reasoning, “I had to have this couch and I was the first person to have it.”

Although the high-end decor brand’s sectional offerings can range from $1,350 to over $11,000 it wasn’t the retail price that made this living room standby so steep.

“I had to put it on a boat to get here quicker, or I’m sorry didn’t we fly it in, Kroy?” she asks her NFL player husband, 32. “We flew it in, I think, to get it here quicker, because I wanted it here by Christmas. That’s why it was so expensive.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who will appear on the Bravo series’ upcoming season, also added that her spending habits aren’t only applied to home design.

“Chanel is like an addiction for me,” she says. She continues to explain that a recent purchase of $10,000 Saint Laurent boots that she wore on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live had her husband questioning, “You know what, really?”

But with six kids in the house — daughters Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, and Kaia, 3, and sons Kroy Jr., 6, and Kash, 5, and Kane, 3 — Zolciak-Biermann can rest assured that her budget-busting furniture buy is at least getting plenty of use.