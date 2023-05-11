Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale

“I cannot tell you how great this has been”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 11, 2023 09:00 PM

DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief Tout
Photo: Amazon

If you've been batting constant neck pain while you sleep, you may want to invest in a cervical pillow, which thousands of Amazon shoppers say works wonders to help them sleep better.

And right now, the Donama Cervical Pillow is on sale, marked down to just $43. The pillow can be used by anyone, whether you struggle with insomnia, neck cramps, or back pain, and any which way, no matter if you sleep on your stomach, back, or side. The ergonomically designed memory foam pillow supports your head, neck, shoulders, and back, keeping your spine aligned all night long. Users can adjust the pillow to their desired preference, selecting from two heights.

Constructed out of a high-quality, slow-rebound memory foam that's non-allergenic and non-toxic, the pillow is wonderfully comfortable. The butterfly-shaped pillow is even complete with a breathable and cooling removable pillowcase that can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief
Amazon

Buy It! Donama Cervical Pillow, $42.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Nearly 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cervical pillow a five-star rating, and it's even the best seller in its category. Users write that they're "sleeping better" and have "no neck pain" thanks to the pillow. One reviewer put it simply, writing, "This pillow has outdone the others," while another added: "My husband said that I sleep so peacefully and don't snore now!"

A third shopper said: "The first night I tried it, I was out like a light in minutes." They continued, explaining, "Every day since I ordered this I have slept well. I fall asleep easily, I stay asleep, and I wake up feeling like I actually slept." They finished off by enthusing, "I can't believe I am writing a review on a pillow like it's the second coming of Jesus, but I cannot tell you how great this has been," then added, "If you have neck pain, I think it's worth a shot."

Head to Amazon to get the Donama Cervical Pillow while it's only $42.

