Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Buy $9.7M Home in Jupiter, Florida

The 11,300-square-foot estate is about a 20-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have purchased a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida.

The 11,300-square-foot estate is located in Jupiter's Admiral's Cove neighborhood, about a 20-rminute drive from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Realtor Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities in Jupiter tells PEOPLE that the couple was drawn to the home's large backyard. It sits on nearly 1.2 acres.

"Only a handful of houses in the 188-home community have this much backyard space," Thomson says. "Don Jr. is a family guy and his children live close. The space for the kids is ample."

Donald Trump's oldest son has five kids — Donald Trump III, 12, Chloe, 6, Spencer, 8, Kai, 13, and Tristan, 9 — and Guilfoyle's shares a 14-year-old son, Ronan, with ex-husband Eric Villency.

They also liked the privacy of the gated, two-story waterfront property, Thomson, who represented the seller, says. The six-bedroom, 11-bath home is located at the end of a cul de sac, making it more secluded.

"They loved the house both inside and out," Thomson says of the property, which features lots of shiny finishes. "They are doing a few things to the inside but are anxious to move in."

A family room, open-plan kitchen with seating and separate glassed-in dining area made the home more desirable to the couple, who Thomson says enjoy nature and wanted to be able to open the door and be on the water.

The property also boasts a swimming pool, fireplace and elevator.

Donald Trump Jr. &Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Image zoom From left: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle | Credit: Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Elsewhere, there is a large main bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a gym, a game room and a private office space.

The Admiral's Cove community is known for its resort-like lifestyle, with a large marina, 45-hole golf course, tennis courts, spa and a membership club with dining facilities. Plus, the location is minutes away from Trump National Golf Club, also in Jupiter.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle purchased the home from Sheri B. Nelson, the ex-wife of former New York Yankees relief pitcher Jeff Nelson, who bought it in 1995 for $3.5 million, according to reports.

Over the years, the late drummer Butch Trucks, singer Celine Dion and baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt have made the Admiral's Cove community their home.

"Admiral's Cove is a lovely place to live where high-profile people can do their thing and not have to worry about their families being exploited," another real estate source tells PEOPLE.

Joseph Fago of APB, the agent for the buyers, could not be reached for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: NCIS's Sean Murray Opens the Door to the Family Home He's Spent 10 Years Designing

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle became major surrogates for the former president during his unsuccessful re-election bid last year. Don Jr., in particular, made frequent headlines adopting his father's incendiary style on social media and on cable TV, fighting with people with whom he disagreed.

In April 2019, Guilfoyle — a former Fox News host — announced that she would be joining former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, about a year after she began dating Don Jr. She made headlines after the ringing endorsement she gave Trump on August 24, 2020 at the RNC, complete with sweeping gestures, beaming smiles and a delivery that rose to a yell.

Don Jr., Guilfoyle and their kids recently spent Easter at Mar-a-Lago with their extended family, including former President Trump, Melania Trump, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump.

Don Jr. posted several photos of the family for the occasion. While the former president was pictured with the grandchildren, a club source told PEOPLE: "I did not see Melania with any of the grandchildren."

"I saw the president, and he was in a pretty good mood," the source continued. "The children love this Easter Egg Hunt. It's always very popular with the membership."

In a video posted to Facebook, Don Jr. said that he and Guilfoyle enjoyed their time at Mar-a-Lago, stating, "after this sort of crazy year, just being able to spend time with the family, I mean that's No. 1."