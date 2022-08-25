Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts

Donald Trump's former residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market for close to $30 million — $24 million less than it was asking in 2014.

The nearly 20,000-square-foot waterfront Georgian-style property — which Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, owned in the 1980s — sits on 5.8 acres and boasts 24 rooms, including 11 bedrooms and 15 and a half bathrooms.

The home, built in 1939, also features an outdoor pool, indoor lap pool, tennis court, private dock, theater room, fitness room and multiple guest quarters with separate entries.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the listing with Rob Johnson of Brown Harris Stevens.

While the home was listed for $54 million in 2014, it was more recently on the market for $32 million, WSJ reports.

The current owner, Robert Steinberg, told the outlet of the recent price drop, "I had priced it at a very high price initially with the concept that if someone really wants it, I guess I'll sell it. But I mispriced it."

"This is a truly unique piece of waterfront property in Greenwich, Connecticut," Johnson tells PEOPLE. "Location, size, water frontage, privacy and security all combine to make this a one-of-a-kind opportunity."

The palatial residence, with views of Long Island Sound, is located in private community and the property is guard-gated, offering extra security.

Inside, there's a spacious all-white kitchen, featuring multiple cooktops and several dining areas, including one on a screened-in patio overlooking the backyard.

There are also "grandiose formal areas and family spaces" throughout where "the exquisite bones of the original house built in 1939 are on full display," according to the listing.

According to WSJ, Ivana, who died last month at age 73, kept the home after she and the former president, 76, divorced in 1992.

After purchasing the property for $15 million in 1998, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife Suzanne Steinberg spent roughly two years on renovations, during which they added the indoor lap pool and tennis court, two guest apartments, a putting green and more, totally an addition of about 5,000 square feet.

Currently, Trump owns several residential properties, including his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, that recently made headlines after an FBI search earlier this month.

On Monday, The New York Times reported that more than 300 classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago and recovered by the federal government in recent months. Roughly 150 of those classified documents, the Times reports, were handed over to the National Archives in January — but Trump himself went through them before handing them over.

Elsewhere in its report, the Times detailed how Trump fought the federal government's attempts to retrieve the documents, reportedly telling his attorneys, "It's not theirs, it's mine."

According to the Presidential Records Act — passed in response to the Nixon Watergate scandal — any documents accrued during a presidency belong to the federal government, not the president.

A separate report by Politico backs the Times' reporting that an abundance of classified documents was recovered, citing correspondence between the National Archives and Trump's legal team that shows the Archives recovered "more than 700 pages of classified material," including "some of the most highly classified secrets in government" at Mar-a-Lago in January.