The creators are hoping to gift the house to the Queens, New York, native: "What happens to the historic property is up to him!"

GoFundMe Campaign to Buy Donald Trump's Childhood Home Has Raised Just Over $5K of $3 Million Goal

After failing to sell at auction, President Donald Trump's childhood home is still up for sale — and his supporters are asking for help in finally getting it under new ownership.

A GoFundMe titled "Thank You President Trump!", set up on Nov. 23 by Paramount Realty USA Auctions, is asking for donations to purchase the five-bedroom, five-bath Tudor-style home at 85-15 Wareham Place in Queens, New York.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love Trump? Thank President Trump by contributing to this campaign to buy his childhood home in his honor!" the posting reads. "We are raising funds to buy President Trump's childhood home for him, or a charity of his choosing, as a token of appreciation. What happens to the historic property is up to him!"

Following the description is a list of suggested uses for the home, should it be sold, including a trophy property, a national historic site, a presidential museum and a house of worship.

As of Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET, the fundraiser had brought in $5,158 of its $3 million goal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Donald Trump's childhood home | Credit: Paramount Realty USA

Image zoom Donald Trump's childhood home

Image zoom Donald Trump's childhood home

Image zoom Donald Trump's childhood home

Image zoom Donald Trump's childhood home

The president's former house in Queens' affluent Jamaica Estates neighborhood has been on and off the market several times since before his election. It was listed briefly in 2019 with an asking price of $2.9 million, before being put up for auction by Paramount Realty later that year.

Paramount Realty also oversaw the two previous auctions of the property. The first, in October 2016, was canceled, but led to a sale for $1.39 million to a mystery investor who turned out to be real-estate mogul Michael Davis of Wareham Holdings LLC.

In March 2017, Davis then sold the flipped house to the current owner at auction (again via Paramount) for $2.14 million, earning a $750,000 profit. That buyer purchased the home under the name Trump Birth House LLC.

Of his time at the home, Trump, 74, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2016 that he "had a really good childhood" there, adding that it was "sad" to look at a photo of his old house.

"I want to buy it!" Trump noted.

Image zoom President Donald Trump | Credit: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: A Dozen Diet Cokes, 4 to 8 Hours of TV: Inside President Trump's Reported White House Routine

Meanwhile, as the president, First Lady Melania Trump and their 14-year-old son Barron prepare to leave the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next month, the staff at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, have been preparing for their arrival, including renovating Trump's 2,000-square-foot residence at the club, which he purchased in the '80s.

"Donald's apartment, which once belonged to Mar-a-Lago estate creator Marjorie Merriweather Post, will be expanded and spruced up," a source close to the president told PEOPLE last week. "They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use." (Sources have told PEOPLE he and Mrs. Trump have separate bedrooms in their Mar-a-Lago lodgings.)

Some of those around Trump said he and the first family are expected to spend significant time in Palm Beach while dividing the remaining time between other properties — such as his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Trump Tower in New York City.

Though the first lady's parents had typically been holiday guests at the club, it is expected they will be in Palm Beach for large chunks of time to help raise their grandson. And as another source close to the family told PEOPLE, "Melania is checking out a good Florida school for Barron."