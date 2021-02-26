The newscaster's 1,400-square-foot residence is currently configured as a two bedroom

Don Lemon Sells Harlem Condo for $1.5 Million — with a Little Help from His Realtor Fiance!

Don Lemon has found a buyer for his Harlem home!

The CNN anchor, 54, sold his spacious condo in the uptown New York City neighborhood for $1.525 million, PEOPLE can confirm. Douglas Elliman's Steve Cohen and Tim Malone, who is engaged to Lemon, held the listing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lemon made a small profit with the sale, having purchased it for just under $1.5 million in 2013, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The condo was originally put on the market last February asking $1.75 million, Variety reported.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Douglas Elliman

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Douglas Elliman

Although currently configured as a two-bedroom, the 1,400-square-foot residence was listed as a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home. It features floor-to-ceiling windows in the living space, which offer up gorgeous views of the Manhattan skyline.

The unit also boasts a private outdoor space and the building has its own rooftop deck and recreation area.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Douglas Elliman

The open living space includes a dining area as well as a galley-style kitchen with stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances

On the other side of the apartment sits a large corner primary bedroom which has a wall of closets and en-suite bath with both a stall shower and soaking tub.



A second bedroom and full bath are also situated nearby, as are an additional half bath and a washer/dryer.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Douglas Elliman

RELATED VIDEO: John Travolta is Selling the Maine Mansion He Shared with Late Wife Kelly Preston for $5 Million

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday

The news anchor previously purchased a Hamptons home in 2016, paying $3.1 million for a cottage in Sag Harbor, according to the Times.

Lemon and Malone got engaged in April 2019, and the journalist shared how it happened in an Instagram post.

"He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?" Lemon captioned two photos of dog collars that read "Daddy Will You Marry Papa?" around the necks of their pets Boomer and Barkley.

Malone shared the same photo on his Instagram Story, writing: "He said Yes!"