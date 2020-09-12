Perched right above the iconic Sunset Strip, the Rocky star's residence boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms

Dolph Lundgren Is Selling His Los Angeles Home for $4.25 Million — Take a Look Inside!

Dolph Lundgren is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home!

The 62-year-old action star — who's most well known for his roles in Rocky and The Expendables — has listed his four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion for a knockout price of $4.25 million. Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman currently holds the listing.

Designed by Moshe Sarid, the contemporary residence is perched right above the iconic Sunset Strip and boasts 5,230 square feet of luxurious living space.

With a sprawling open floor plan perfect for entertaining, the sun-soaked abode features a great room with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, an airy living room and a bright dining room perfect for entertaining.

The massive chef's kitchen includes wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large center island complete with a gas range and an overhanging vent hood.

Delightfully modern details such as a built-in sound system and Control 4 Smart Home technology are featured throughout the estate's home theater, game room, private office and personal gym.

Oak hardwood floors spread across the home's master suite, leading into a spacious walk-in closet, a balcony overlooking the city skyline and an en-suite bathroom designed with spa-like features for ultimate relaxation.

Outside offers a cocktail pool with a small waterfall, a rooftop patio with views of the canyon and a roomy garage that can fit up to four cars.

The house was purchased for $3.9 million in 2018, according to property records.