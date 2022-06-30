The 45-foot motorhome was Dolly's personal sanctuary for 15 years and is where she wrote albums including Backwoods Barbie and 9 to 5 the Musical

Dolly Parton's Personal Tour Bus Is Now Available to Rent for $10,000 Per Stay — See Inside!

Dolly Parton visits The Cast of "9 To 5" The Musical at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England.

Dolly Parton is allowing fans to experience a uniquely personal slice of her life on the road.

The country music legend has turned her long-time tour bus into an overnight rental filled with jewel-toned fabrics, sparkly guitars, towering heels, and hand-painted murals.

Known as Suite 1986, the 45-foot motorhome sleeps two people and is currently parked at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Featuring a full-size refrigerator, bathtub, show wardrobe, and wig cabinet installed by the music icon for her life on the road, the bus provided Parton, 76, with a personal sanctuary for the past 15 years, and is where she wrote albums such as Backwoods Barbie and 9 to 5 the Musical, as well as a string of books, television shows, and movies.

dolly parton Credit: Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

"(I) decided to retire it because I wasn't touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there, and I thought this could be put to really good use," Parton recently told Knox News about the tour bus, which she often referred to as her "Gypsy Wagon."

Yet a stay in Parton's musical haven doesn't come cheap. Prices for a two-night visit start at $10,000, with a portion of the profits being donated to The Dollywood Foundation, a book gifting program that mails high-quality reads to more than a million children around the world each month.

dolly parton Credit: Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

If you're able to afford the hire, however, you will get to enjoy the same couch, kitchen, dining table and tub used by Parton for 360,000 miles across North America from late 2008 to March 2022, including her 2016 Pure & Simple Tour, which visited more than 60 cities in the United States and Canada.

"I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling," Parton says of the ride on the Dollywood website, which notes that she created the tour bus to be a home-from-home because of her dislike of flying.

"I'm a true gypsy at heart," she added.

dolly parton Credit: Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Parton's charity work doesn't end with her book program. Earlier this month the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville announced that the artist donated $1 million towards pediatric infectious disease research.

"No child should ever have to suffer," Parton said in a press release of her reason for donating. "I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible."

dolly parton Credit: Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

The funding will help advance Vanderbilt's leading studies on the causes of disease, understanding resistance to antibiotics, and preventing and treating infections in children with cancer. Parton's niece, Hannah Dennison, was successfully treated for leukemia as a child at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Pediatric Cancer Program.