Amazon Shoppers Say They've Been on a 'Cleaning Binge' Since Getting This Under-$75 Steam Mop
If you've noticed that your floors aren't feeling fully clean — no matter how often you run a mop over them — you're probably just in need of a more powerful tool. Consider nabbing a steam mop, like the Doker Steam Mop, which is currently under $75 at Amazon (that's a whopping 42 percent off!).
The steam mop is designed to remove up to 99 percent of stubborn stains, grout, food crumbs, and greasy stains on floors — using just hot, pressurized steam. To use the device, simply fill the 12-ounce tank with water, wait 25 seconds as it heats up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit, and then get to work. With the flexible handle and swivel head, you'll be able to maneuver into hard-to-reach areas and under tables without having to bend over.
Unlike traditional mops, the floors will dry quickly thanks to the instant drying function, which allows the steam to evaporate immediately. The steam mop also comes with several accessories, including three round brushes, a grout brush, two nozzles, one window squeegee, one flat scraper, and one steam cloth. This way you'll be able to target plenty of areas, including steaming clothes, walls, windows, and upholstery.
Buy It! Doker Steam Mop, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this steam mop a five-star rating, calling it a "powerhouse" and "perfect for cleaning grime." One user wrote: "I've been on a cleaning binge since I got this steam mop," adding that they're especially fond of the "handheld unit" since it lets them "clean nooks and crannies where dirt lodges."
Another reviewer explained that the steam mop is "very easy to use" and a snap to put together. They shared: "I was able to steam all the mold off of my wooden window seals that had been building up for years," and said that overall, the device has "made deep cleaning an easier job."
Head to Amazon to shop the Doker Steam Mop while it's 42 percent off.
- Amazon's Hidden Section of Customer-Loved Fashion Is Packed with Summer Styles — and Prices Start at $25
- Amazon Shoppers Say They've Been on a 'Cleaning Binge' Since Getting This Under-$75 Steam Mop
- You Can Wear These Pajama-Like Palazzo Pants to the Office, Weddings, and More — and They're Just $19
- Shoppers Think These Pillows Should Be in 'Five-Star Hotels,' and They're on Sale for as Little as $31