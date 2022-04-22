Amazon Shoppers Say They've Been on a 'Cleaning Binge' Since Getting This Under-$75 Steam Mop

The steam mop is designed to remove up to 99 percent of stubborn stains, grout, food crumbs, and greasy stains on floors — using just hot, pressurized steam. To use the device, simply fill the 12-ounce tank with water, wait 25 seconds as it heats up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit, and then get to work. With the flexible handle and swivel head, you'll be able to maneuver into hard-to-reach areas and under tables without having to bend over.