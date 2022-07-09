Amazon Shoppers Say Their 'Floors Are Spotless' Thanks to This Steam Mop That's on Sale for Just $60
If you've noticed patches of grime on your floor that you can't seem to get out — no matter how many times you run a mop across it — you're probably just using the wrong tool. What you need is a powerful steam mop, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day deals, there are plenty of discounted options to choose from right now.
Many shoppers recommend the Doker Steam Mop, which is currently a whopping 43 percent off. To use the steam mop, simply fill the tank with water and let it heat up anywhere between 230 and 285 degrees Fahrenheit. Then run the mop back and forth across the floor, letting the hot steam instantly remove stains and sticky messes.
The mop is designed with three modes and can be used on a host of surfaces, including hardwood floors, tile, marble, carpet, laminate, vinyl, and linoleum. Weighing in at just under 7 pounds, the steam mop is lightweight and easy to carry around the house.
It also has a flexible mop head that can swivel up to 180 degrees, allowing you to effortlessly steer around obstacles and clean those hard-to-reach places. The 12-ounce water tank is removable, making it easy to empty and refill, and the 17-foot cord gives you plenty of length to maneuver around the house.
Buy It! Doker Steam Mop, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this steam mop, with many expressing in reviews that it's "good for deep cleaning" and "completely changes the game" when it comes to mopping. One reviewer put it simply: "My floors are spotless."
Another user enthused that "this thing packs a powerful punch" and added that it's the "best steam cleaner for the price." They finished off by sharing, "Definitely beats any other steam cleaner I have used. Hands down better than brand name steam cleaners."
Head to Amazon to get the Doker Steam Mop while it's still 43 percent off.
