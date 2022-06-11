Credit: Amazon
These Top-Rated Storage Bags Create 'So Much More Room' in Closets and Are Just $20 at Amazon

“These are a lot bigger than I expected!”
By Amy Schulman June 11, 2022 06:00 AM
If your linen closet is, well, out of control, you're well overdue for a reorganization. Rather than just refold each bathroom towel and put it back in the same space, invest in a set of storage bags, the kind that are designed to keep everything extremely neat. 

Start with the Dokehom 3-Piece Storage Bags from Amazon — they're currently on sale for just $20. Each storage bag can fit up to 90 liters, making it plenty roomy for seasonal clothing, blankets, holiday decorations, toys, photos, baby clothes, comforters, and more. The bags are woven from a three-ply composite fabric, allowing them to hold their shape, promote ventilation, and, most importantly, protect everything inside. Once everything is sealed up, you won't have to worry about odors, moisture, or dust seeping through.    

The bags are finished off with reinforced handles and seams, preventing them from splitting open due to excess weight. A set of sturdy two-way zippers lets you slide the bags open in both directions. Plus, each bag has a transparent window, letting you see exactly what's inside. And when you're not using them, just fold them down to save space until they're needed again.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dokehom 3-Piece Storage Bags, $19.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com   

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that they're "very surprised" how much they hold. One reviewer wrote, "It made so much more room in my linen closet," while a second said, "These are a lot bigger than I expected!"

Another user explained they were "skeptical" that these bags would be able to hold their large comforters. "Boy was I wrong!" they said, adding, "I was able to easily fit a very puffy king-size down comforter in one and a huge king-size comforter in another." They finished off by enthusing, "These are sturdy, easy to stack, and one of the best things I purchased."

Head to Amazon to get the Dokehom 3-Piece Storage Bags while they're on sale for only $20!

