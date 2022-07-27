Doja Cat Lists Midcentury Beverly Hills Home for $2.5 Million — See Inside!
The cat's out of the bag! Doja Cat has officially put her Beverly Hills house on the market.
After just a year and a half of living on the property, the "Vegas" singer, 26, is selling her midcentury home for almost $2.5 million. It's listed with Tami Pardee and Paige Ogden of Pardee Properties.
The two-story property, tucked into a mountain setting, contains a number of unique features including the asymmetrical front exterior and curvy heated pool in the backyard.
While the first floor consists of two guest bedrooms (one with direct pool access), the pop star transformed the other one into a blush-tone powder room that she decorated herself.
Also on the main floor is the open kitchen attached to a sleek dining area, which fans may recognize from the pop star's viral TikToks.
The living room, which is connected to the kitchen/dining space, is outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a view of the surrounding greenery.
Taking up the whole second floor, the primary bedroom continues the bohemian theme with rustic closet doors and ash-colored paneling. Attached is a cozy balcony that overlooks the pool and outdoor seating space.
In order to create more privacy from the street, the Grammy winner had a wooden gate installed on the 8,000-square-foot property.
Additional amenities include the generous two-car garage and an alarm system equipped with security cameras.
RELATED: Doja Cat Asks Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp to Help Set Her Up with His Costar Joseph Quinn
The "Kiss Me More" superstar has been making headlines with a recent scandal involving Noah Schnapp. The actor publicly shared screenshots of his DMs with the singer where she privately asked to be set up with his Stranger Things costar, Joseph Quinn.
"The fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," the pop star said. She then called the actor a "weasel" and a "snake" during a TikTok live, according to PEOPLE.
The ongoing drama was finally put to rest when Schnapp apologized to Doja Cat, who returned the gesture by saying sorry for the way she reacted.