Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Colorado Home for $1.6 Million — See Inside!

The A&E star is saying goodbye to his six-bedroom, three-bathroom property

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on December 20, 2022 04:05 PM
Dog the Bounty Hunter CO Home for Sale
Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage, Heath Epperson with Virtuance Photography

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is looking for a change in scenery!

On December 19, the A&E star, 69, sold the Castle Rock, Colo. home that he shared with wife Francie Frane for $1.6 million. The sprawling property is spread out across 9.29 acres and boasts six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and endless views of Colorado's rocky terrain.

Karen Beville and Scott Beville of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.

"When Francie and Dog were ready to sell their spectacular ranch-style home in Keene Ranch south of Castle Rock, we were the lucky realtors they called," Karen tells PEOPLE. "It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Francie and Dog once again," she adds, noting that she worked with Frane on a previous sale before she married Chapman.

Dog the Bounty Hunter CO Home for Sale
Heath Epperson with Virtuance Photography

Looking inside the home, residents can relax in the spacious great room equipped with a fireplace and exposed wooden beams. The room also offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains through its floor-to-ceiling windows.

Dog the Bounty Hunter CO Home for Sale
Heath Epperson with Virtuance Photography

The newly renovated kitchen boasts granite countertops, an island with a drop-in sink and a walk-in pantry for added storage.

Dog the Bounty Hunter CO Home for Sale
Heath Epperson with Virtuance Photography

Hardwood floors and a white stone fireplace add luxury to the primary bedroom, along with direct access to the property's expansive outdoor deck.

Dog the Bounty Hunter CO Home for Sale
Heath Epperson with Virtuance Photography

For the ultimate spa-like experience, residents can unwind in the primary bathroom's soaking tub or freshen up in the glass shower.

The covered back patio offers plenty of space for outdoor seating and a hot tub to enjoy the serene landscape. It also leads directly into the home's entertainment room, featuring a tiered home theater and walk-in closet.

Dog the Bounty Hunter CO Home for Sale
Heath Epperson with Virtuance Photography

Chapman and Frane publicly revealed their relationship in March 2020 and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement just a few months later in May 2020. News of the engagement came almost a year after Chapman's first wife, Beth, died from throat cancer in June 2019 at the age of 51.

Duane Chapman Francie Frane
Duane Chapman and Francie Frane. Francie Frane/Instagram

In September 2021, Chapman and Frane wed in the midst of family drama with his daughter, Bonnie, who shared a public statement on Facebook accusing Chapman of racism, homophobia, and cheating on her mom, Beth.

Chapman denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE at the time: "Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."

