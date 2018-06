“I have had so many wonderful experiences on this island from a DJ standpoint. At a certain time, this was the place where you could go and hear the grooviest house music. The soul of the island is music, everything is based around it and the beauty came next. It’s also maybe the best party location on the planet. I have found it to become not as desirable these days musically, as the shift in popularity in EDM music has changed. This version of electronic music is glorified, but if you know where to go, there are still some of the best vibes you can find anywhere in the world. The smaller beaches and restaurants and lovely people make this location so cool. Find the hippies and you will have the most fun!”