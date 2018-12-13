When it comes to real estate, DJ Khaled is ready for another one!

Over the years, the larger-than-life DJ, record label exec and Snapchat star, 43, has spent over $2.5 million remodeling his massive Miami mansion. But now, it seems he is ready to part with the property for $7.99 million.

In addition to featuring a custom room where Khaled stores his considerable sneaker collection, the four-story Mediterranean-influenced estate is also where he his famous Hot Tub pep talks — as well as many of his other Snapchat shenanigans.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, which is listed by Janet Ben Zvi of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, also includes decorations fit for a king, including 14k gold chandeliers with Swarovski crystals, a gourmet kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a veranda with waterfront views.

Additionally, the property also includes a tropical-inspired pool and spa overlooking Miami Bay, where Khaled is rumoured to have thrown many a wild pool party for his famous pals.

In 2016, Khaled gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of the property — and had a full-on Belle moment showing off the soaring space he designed for his sneaker collection from a rolling library ladder.

“I love my sneaker room,” he explained. “Every sneaker in here has a certain moment for me in my career. There’s so many vibes.”

Among his favorites are an array of Air Jordans, “classic Yeezys,” Reeboks signed by JAY-Z, and slides from Khaled’s We the Best store, featuring his oft-recited slogans “Bless Up” and “Another One.”

Proudly showing off the outdoor space, Khaled also highlighted his plants (“They’re my angels.”) and stone statuary (“The lion keeps me focused, and also he’s a protector.”)

“At night time, when the wind is blowing, the bamboo makes its own music,” Khaled shared, referencing the grove in his backyard, where he has plenty of space to practice meditation — or enjoy a visit from his massage therapist.