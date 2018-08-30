DJ Khaled Introduces Luxury Furniture Line "We the Best Home" and Yes, There Is a LIOOON

DJ Khaled just dropped a major key to copying his luxe lifestyle: his own furniture line!

We the Best Home, which debuted Thursday after a secretive Instagram campaign, is just as over the top as the music producer, record label exec and Snapchat star himself.

The huge lineup, created in collaboration with the seemingly brand new company Goldition, features everything from a plush, black leather and white crocodile print sofa (The Takeover, $2,250) that would look right at home in a recording studio to a legitimate throne ($2,500) and the golden lion statues ($699-$1,299) to frame it.

This is no capsule collection or small collab. There are five full lines of furnishings, tabletop items, decor and art, each representing a tenet of Khaled’s world view.

The Lion collection, for example, includes pieces inspired by the “apex predator.” And the description of each product comes with Khaled’s endorsement and an explanation of how he envisions it being used: The gold-framed Sovereign sleigh bed ($999) isn’t just a place to rest your head, it “ensures dreams of more success.”

The Major Key collection has essentials for the “well-blessed home,” and includes keys holding up tables, as the legs of chairs, and as the base for a bed (Dreams Unlocked bed, $1,199). Iconic is made up of more “timeless” pieces. Baller is all gold everything. And No They speaks for itself: an upholstered bed’s headboard displays the word ‘They’ in a red circle with a slash through it (Young World bed, $799).

If any shopper is in doubt that Khaled actually lives under gleaming chandeliers among pieces swathed in gold, they need only take a peek inside his Miami mansion, featured in PEOPLE in 2016.

The impressive pad includes a soaring sneaker room with a rolling ladder — “I love my sneaker room. Every sneaker in here has a certain moment for me in my career. There’s so many vibes,” he says — a garden full of plants (“They’re my angels.”) and stone statuary (“The lion keeps me focused, and also he’s a protector.”)

Though the six-bedroom manse, he admits, was decorated mostly by his fiancée, Nicole Tuck, he had a vision for the vibe. He told PEOPLE, “When you walk in, I want you to feel the blessings.”