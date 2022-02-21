The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom property is listed with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman

DJ Calvin Harris Is Selling His Massive Beverly Hills Mansion for $25M — See Inside!

Calvin Harris is ready to dance his way out of his secluded mansion in Beverly Hills.

The Scottish-born DJ (born Adam Wiles) has put his 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom home on the market for $25 million, listed with Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, stars of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Harris, 38, purchased the 117,176-square-foot property in 2014 for $15 million, property records show. He then undertook major renovations to make the home more modern and bachelor pad-esque. Now, the new owner will acquire some pretty luxe amenities spread across five separate structures, including the main house, a five-car garage attached to a movie theater, a security office, a detached gym and the two-story guest house that Harris used as two separate recording studios.

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty

In the main home, floor-to-ceiling windows, coffered ceilings and herringbone hardwood floors can be found in most of the living spaces, as well as a stone staircase connecting the floors.

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty

On the main floor, the kitchen has dual islands, state-of-the-art appliances, a breakfast nook and a glassed-in wine cellar. A full bar is also located elsewhere in the house.

The primary suite features beamed ceilings, a sitting area with a fireplace, dual bathrooms and dual walk-in closets. The bedroom also includes direct access to the outdoors, leading out to the grassy backyard.

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty

The backyard, according to the listing, is "an entertainer's dream." Perfect for enjoying California's all-season sunshine, the expansive outdoor area — with views overlooking the mountains — includes a large pool and spa, a fire pit, a patio with plenty of seating and a custom pergola with bar seating and a barbeque.

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty

Elsewhere on the 2.7-acre property are multiple gardens, a basketball court, and a solar dome.

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty

This isn't the first time Harris has put one of his L.A. homes on the market. In 2020, he sold a micro-compound above the Sunset Strip for $7 million after four years on the market (the record producer purchased the home in April 2013 and listed it for just under $10 million in January 2016).

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty

Much like his Beverly Hills home, the Sunset Strip property featured a state-of-the-art screening room, a spacious primary suite, a two-story guest house and a spectacular backyard with a pool and fireplace.

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty

Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty