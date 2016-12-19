Holiday Hack: Create Your Own Coloring Book Wrapping Paper

Tis the season for last-minute wrapping!

The time for putting the finishing touches on your gifts is upon us, and if your paper supply has suddenly run dry, or if your bored of the standard jingle bell design, this quick and clever DIY is sure to make your season bright.

This pretty paper from the minds at lifestyle site Mr. Kate is the solution to any drab present plan. Not only is the design completely custom, it can also serve as a second bonus to the lucky recipient as crafty coloring sheets.

First, find a black-and-white image (or create your own!) that catches your eye. Next, use an photo editing program to create a pattern using your design. Bring the pattern to a copy store and ask them to print it on a large scale to craft your paper.

Use the printed final product to wrap this season’s treats. You can color in a few of the patterns to get your giftees started, or simply leave it black and white and attach a set of markers to the bow so they can get crafty as soon as the gift tags come off! Whichever way you display, they’ll love the extra-special touch that comes with this craft.

For the full details, visit Mr. Kate.