The Viral DIY Backyard Guest House That You Can Build in 8 Hours Is Back in Stock on Amazon!

You can now build an entire house yourself — and it only takes eight hours!

Nowadays, you can get pretty much anything on Amazon, so it comes as no surprise that, yes, you can even buy a tiny home from the retail giant. This Allwood Solvolla Studio Cabin Kit, which comes with everything you need to create a 172-square-foot home in your own backyard, instantly went viral when it was first discovered online.

The popular DIY product caught so many people’s attention that it sold out last week after going viral online. Luckily, it’s now back in stock!

The kit, which has been getting major attention online, comes complete with everything you need to create a 172-square-foot home, which can be used as a potting shed, a pool house, a home office or a guest home. Eighty six square feet of the space are indoors, while the remaining square footage acts as an outdoor, covered patio for a kitchen set up or an area for al fresco dining.

All the wooden structure’s building materials are included in the kit, which costs $7,250, but if you want electricity or other utilities in the tiny home, that’s an added expense not included.

If you’re looking to build this, though, you may want to grab a friend, as the description of the home estimates it will take eight hours of building for two adults.

A bathroom is not included in the space, but the Allwood Outlet writes that “adding one is not difficult,” as you can purchase indoor bathroom kits to DIY also.

An illustration included in the listing shows that you’ll also need to create a foundation. But don’t go renting a digger just yet. A concrete slab or gravel–and–wood beam base are also options.

Should the popular model sell out again — or if the minimal style just doesn’t suit you — there are also a number of similar offerings on the site for about the same price and a similar build time.

Allwood’s Sommersby 174-Square-Foot Garden House kit is a suitable sub, with a slightly more enclosed style and a peaked roof.

This tiny house is made of Nordic spruce and covered in tongue-and-groove planks, providing a look that’s more house, less shed. Similarly to the Solvolla model, everything you need comes in the crate and two DIY-savvy adults should be able to assemble it in one day.