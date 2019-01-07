Disneyland Announces Ticket Price Hikes Ahead of New Star Wars Land Opening

Disneyland is hiking up its ticket prices ahead of the opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land this summer.

On Jan. 6, the California theme park announced it would be raising its ticket prices by an average of seven to ten percent, with the least expensive day ticket now costing $104 for adult admission on low-demand days. In 2018, the lowest-priced one-day single-park “value” ticket cost $97.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Regular” price for one-day, one-park admission tickets will be raised from $117 to $129, while a “peak” ticket’s price will go from $135 to $149 under the new pricing model.

The Star Wars land, which will open at Disneyland in summer 2019 and Disney World in fall 2019, was first announced in 2015. It will mark the largest single-themed land expansion ever at a Disney park, spanning 14-acres at each location, and is expected to cause a significant spike in visitors.

RELATED: Disney Reveals a First Look at Two Rides Opening at New Star Wars Land in 2019

Disney

In 2016, Disneyland switched to a flexible, demand-based ticketing system, adjusting prices with the season people want to visit and the expected number of guests in the park for specific days. (Disney World follows a different date-based pricing structure.)

Single-day park hopper tickets, which allow guests admission to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are also seeing a price increase, with “value” park hopper tickets now costing $154 (previously $147), while “regular” park hopper tickets can cost up to $179 (previously $167). “Peak” park hopper tickets will now cost $199 (previously $185).

WATCH THIS: People Keep Scattering Ashes at Disney Theme Parks — and Custodians Are Over It

Multi-day ticket prices also saw a spike in pricing, with two-day, one-park tickets now costing $225 (previously $210). A three-day ticket, which is marketed as the best value per day, now costs $300 for a single park per day access and $355 for a park hopper option.

But tickets aren’t the only thing that will cost a little more, as parking at the theme park has raised from $20 per vehicle to $25.

Disney

In November, Disney revealed two major attractions that will appear in both Orlando and Anaheim.

The first, “Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run,” will put visitors behind the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy in one of three unique flight crew roles. The second, called “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” brings guests through a virtual battle between the Resistance and the First Order, including an epic face-off with Kylo Ren.

RELATED: Walt Disney World Just Changed Ticket Prices—Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Book

The park will also feature original theme songs created specially for the new land by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams. At D23’s Destination D event, Disney Parks Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek shared a preview of the new music, recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.