Disney World Is Offering Princess Makeovers to Adults Who Want to Fulfill Their Childhood Dreams

Have you ever wanted to be Belle, Ariel or Snow White in real life? Now’s your chance.

According to Today, Disney World is offering “character couture makeovers” to adults who want to be made-up in full glam to look like their favorite princess. The service is similar to a princess makeover from the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique (which is Kim Kardashian and North West approved!) inside of Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom. However, those makeovers are only reserved for kids.

The adult-friendly makeovers do not actually take place in the park though—they are available at Senses Spa, the beauty outpost that operates eight locations at Walt Disney World resorts in Orlando, Florida.

Disney World

Joseph Motowidlak, the guest experiences manager told Today that the spa began offering the Character Couture experience to adults in October 2017 as part of the “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party,” but because people fell so in love with the magical experience, they started offering them year-round.

Essentially, guests can customize their own makeover, bringing in any Disney character for inspiration (including Star Wars characters, Bambi or Mickey Mouse), and the salon will give you a full makeover from head-to-toe.

“The main thing that makes the experience different than anything else is that it’s customizable,” Motowidlak said. “Our stylists have an extensive color palette to work with and clients get to talk through their vision for their look with their stylist — whether that’s something subtle or more dramatic. Truly, the sky is the limit.”

Prices for the makeover range from $50-$120 depending on the customer’s age and the services they want. For example, if an adult just wants hair and makeup but no nail design, they won’t have to pay the whole $120.

Plus, the makeovers aren’t only for adults. Children can also enjoy a full day of pampering to look like their favorite Disney character.

“We saw that our guests were coming up with outfits and entire ensembles inspired by Disney characters,” Motowidlak said. “We really saw a need for some kind of transformative makeover experience for people of all ages — something customized to allow guests to really enjoy their day on our property.”

However, because of its rising popularity, Motowidlak warns Today that customers interested in the service should book an appointment at least two weeks in advance to guarantee a spot. Reservation slots open six months out.