Disney World Announces New 'Nature-Inspired' Resort to Open in 2022: Everything to Know Now

Disney
Maura Hohman
October 18, 2018 04:52 PM

Attention Disney fanatics, your travel wish list just got a little longer!

Walt Disney World announced on Thursday its plan to build a new, “nature-inspired” hotel at its Orlando Resort that will open in 2022. The property will sit on the shores of Bay Lake between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The venue will be a “mixed-use” facility with roughly 900 rooms and Disney Vacation Club villas. Many of the accommodations will reflect the outdoorsy theme of the hotel.

“Walt Disney World is in the midst of our most significant expansion in the last two decades,” said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, in a press release. “We continue to add new attractions, new lands — and these beautiful accommodations will be right in the heart of all that magic.”

The resort, which has yet to be named, will be the 16th Disney Vacation Club.

Disney

Projects slated to debut in the next few years also include a complete revamp of the Coronado Springs hotel and the new Riviera Resort near Epcot, both coming in 2019.

Disney also has “an immersive Star Wars-inspired destination” in the work, that will open at Disney Studios in Orlando, and a similarly ambitious new land, Pandora – the World of Avatar, coming to Animal Kingdom in May 2017.

