Disney World Announces New 'Nature-Inspired' Resort to Open in 2022: Everything to Know Now

Attention Disney fanatics, your travel wish list just got a little longer!

Walt Disney World announced on Thursday its plan to build a new, “nature-inspired” hotel at its Orlando Resort that will open in 2022. The property will sit on the shores of Bay Lake between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

RELATED: The Disney Store Just Launched the Most Nostalgic ’90s Flashback Collection for Adults

The venue will be a “mixed-use” facility with roughly 900 rooms and Disney Vacation Club villas. Many of the accommodations will reflect the outdoorsy theme of the hotel.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Is Concerned About the Message Snow White Sends to Her Children — Here’s Why

“Walt Disney World is in the midst of our most significant expansion in the last two decades,” said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, in a press release. “We continue to add new attractions, new lands — and these beautiful accommodations will be right in the heart of all that magic.”

The resort, which has yet to be named, will be the 16th Disney Vacation Club.

RELATED: Walt Disney World Just Changed Ticket Prices—Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Book

Disney

Projects slated to debut in the next few years also include a complete revamp of the Coronado Springs hotel and the new Riviera Resort near Epcot, both coming in 2019.

Disney also has “an immersive Star Wars-inspired destination” in the work, that will open at Disney Studios in Orlando, and a similarly ambitious new land, Pandora – the World of Avatar, coming to Animal Kingdom in May 2017.